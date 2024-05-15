Check latest UPS and solar battery prices in Pakistan 2024

With the scorching summer heat at its peak across Pakistan, the demand for batteries, especially for UPS and solar systems, has surged. Consumers are rushing to replace old batteries or invest in new ones to ensure uninterrupted power supply amidst escalating power outages in several cities.
Lead-acid batteries remain the preferred choice in the market due to their affordability, durability, and capability to handle high current loads effectively. Consumers have a wide array of brands to choose from, including AGS, Exide, Osaka, Phoenix, Volta, Delkor, Daewoo, Crown, Tractor, and Optima.
Here's a breakdown of the latest battery prices for those considering upgrading their UPS or inverter systems:
Volta 12GEN-MR35 (20 Ah): PKR 7500
Volta CR65L+ (40 Ah): PKR 13100
Volta MF75L (50 Ah): PKR 14800
Volta MF80L (75 Ah): PKR 17500
Volta P-135 S PLATINUM PLUS (105 Ah): PKR 28500
Volta P-180 S PLATINUM PLUS (130 Ah): PKR 38000
Volta T-125 S PLATINUM (100 Ah): Price not specified
Volta P-270 S PLATINUM PLUS (200 Ah): PKR 57500
Volta P-225 S PLATINUM PLUS (175 Ah): PKR 47500
Volta P-250 S PLATINUM PLUS (180 Ah): PKR 50000
AGS GR-46 (30 Ah): PKR 9600
AGS GR-65 (45 Ah): PKR 13400
AGS GR-87 (60 Ah): PKR 15600
AGS MF-65L (45 Ah): PKR 15000
AGS HB-100R ce (80 Ah): PKR 20500
AGS HB-65 T1 (45 Ah): PKR 14000
AGS SP-145 (100 Ah): PKR 26500
AGS SP-180 (120 Ah): PKR 31000
AGS SP-210 (150 Ah): PKR 38000
AGS SP-250 (175 Ah): PKR 43500
EXIDE GL50-Plus (37 Ah): PKR 11000
EXIDE N65L (45 Ah): PKR 13100
EXIDE SOLAR-50 (20 Ah): PKR 7000
EXIDE SOLAR-100 (60 Ah): PKR 15600
EXIDE EX110R (85 Ah): PKR 21500
EXIDE HP150 (95 Ah): PKR 26250
EXIDE N135 (100 Ah): PKR 26500
EXIDE NS200 (150 Ah): PKR 39750
EXIDE N220 (170 Ah): PKR 43750
EXIDE NS250-Plus (200 Ah): PKR 53500
Osaka CR65L+ 40ah: PKR 12100
Osaka MF-100L 80ah: PKR 19000
Osaka MF110R 90ah: PKR 22000
Osaka T125-S 100ah: PKR 23000
Osaka P175-S 120ah: PKR 30000
Osaka P210-S 155ah: PKR 37000
Osaka P260-S 180ah: PKR 43000
Osaka P290-Z 215ah: PKR 52000
Phoenix XP50+L (32 Ah): PKR 11300
Phoenix XP-60L (40 Ah): PKR 12000
Phoenix XP-75R (50 Ah): PKR 15200
Phoenix XP-95L (75 Ah): PKR 19700
Phoenix EXT-130 (100 Ah): PKR 26000
Phoenix TX-1100 (125 Ah): PKR 33000
Phoenix UGLT-200-SE (150 Ah): PKR 39000
Phoenix UGLT-255 (200 Ah): PKR 52250
Phoenix UGLT-275 (225 Ah): PKR 55000
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
