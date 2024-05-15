Check latest UPS and solar battery prices in Pakistan 2024

With the scorching summer heat at its peak across Pakistan, the demand for batteries, especially for UPS and solar systems, has surged. Consumers are rushing to replace old batteries or invest in new ones to ensure uninterrupted power supply amidst escalating power outages in several cities.

Preference for Lead-acid Batteries

Lead-acid batteries remain the preferred choice in the market due to their affordability, durability, and capability to handle high current loads effectively. Consumers have a wide array of brands to choose from, including AGS, Exide, Osaka, Phoenix, Volta, Delkor, Daewoo, Crown, Tractor, and Optima.

Recent Price Changes

Here's a breakdown of the latest battery prices for those considering upgrading their UPS or inverter systems:

Volta Battery Rates

Volta 12GEN-MR35 (20 Ah): PKR 7500

Volta CR65L+ (40 Ah): PKR 13100

Volta MF75L (50 Ah): PKR 14800

Volta MF80L (75 Ah): PKR 17500

Volta P-135 S PLATINUM PLUS (105 Ah): PKR 28500

Volta P-180 S PLATINUM PLUS (130 Ah): PKR 38000

Volta T-125 S PLATINUM (100 Ah): Price not specified

Volta P-270 S PLATINUM PLUS (200 Ah): PKR 57500

Volta P-225 S PLATINUM PLUS (175 Ah): PKR 47500

Volta P-250 S PLATINUM PLUS (180 Ah): PKR 50000

AGS Battery Rates

AGS GR-46 (30 Ah): PKR 9600

AGS GR-65 (45 Ah): PKR 13400

AGS GR-87 (60 Ah): PKR 15600

AGS MF-65L (45 Ah): PKR 15000

AGS HB-100R ce (80 Ah): PKR 20500

AGS HB-65 T1 (45 Ah): PKR 14000

AGS SP-145 (100 Ah): PKR 26500

AGS SP-180 (120 Ah): PKR 31000

AGS SP-210 (150 Ah): PKR 38000

AGS SP-250 (175 Ah): PKR 43500

Exide Battery Rates

EXIDE GL50-Plus (37 Ah): PKR 11000

EXIDE N65L (45 Ah): PKR 13100

EXIDE SOLAR-50 (20 Ah): PKR 7000

EXIDE SOLAR-100 (60 Ah): PKR 15600

EXIDE EX110R (85 Ah): PKR 21500

EXIDE HP150 (95 Ah): PKR 26250

EXIDE N135 (100 Ah): PKR 26500

EXIDE NS200 (150 Ah): PKR 39750

EXIDE N220 (170 Ah): PKR 43750

EXIDE NS250-Plus (200 Ah): PKR 53500

Osaka Battery Rates

Osaka CR65L+ 40ah: PKR 12100

Osaka MF-100L 80ah: PKR 19000

Osaka MF110R 90ah: PKR 22000

Osaka T125-S 100ah: PKR 23000

Osaka P175-S 120ah: PKR 30000

Osaka P210-S 155ah: PKR 37000

Osaka P260-S 180ah: PKR 43000

Osaka P290-Z 215ah: PKR 52000

Phoenix Battery Rates

Phoenix XP50+L (32 Ah): PKR 11300

Phoenix XP-60L (40 Ah): PKR 12000

Phoenix XP-75R (50 Ah): PKR 15200

Phoenix XP-95L (75 Ah): PKR 19700

Phoenix EXT-130 (100 Ah): PKR 26000

Phoenix TX-1100 (125 Ah): PKR 33000

Phoenix UGLT-200-SE (150 Ah): PKR 39000

Phoenix UGLT-255 (200 Ah): PKR 52250

Phoenix UGLT-275 (225 Ah): PKR 55000