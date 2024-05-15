Petrol price decreased by Rs15 per litre, diesel by Rs7.88

ISLAMABAD - In a significant relief for consumers, the government has announced a notable decrease in fuel prices across Pakistan.
According to the latest notification, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs. 15 per liter, while the price of diesel has decreased by Rs. 7.88 per liter. Furthermore, the price of kerosene oil has dropped by more than Rs. 9 per liter, and light diesel oil has decreased by over Rs. 7 per liter.
According to official sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given approval for a decrease in the prices of petroleum products. The decision follows a submission by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), which proposed a reduction in prices.
The Ministry of Finance is slated to release a formal notification regarding the revised prices of petroleum products shortly. These adjustments are set to come into effect from midnight tonight, bringing relief to consumers amid rising fuel costs.
This decision comes as a welcome relief for the public, especially amid rising inflationary pressures and economic challenges. The reduction in fuel prices is expected to alleviate the financial burden on consumers and provide some respite amidst difficult economic conditions.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
