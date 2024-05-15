Petrol price decreased by Rs15 per litre, diesel by Rs7.88

ISLAMABAD - In a significant relief for consumers, the government has announced a notable decrease in fuel prices across Pakistan.

According to the latest notification, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs. 15 per liter, while the price of diesel has decreased by Rs. 7.88 per liter. Furthermore, the price of kerosene oil has dropped by more than Rs. 9 per liter, and light diesel oil has decreased by over Rs. 7 per liter.

According to official sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given approval for a decrease in the prices of petroleum products. The decision follows a submission by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), which proposed a reduction in prices.

The Ministry of Finance is slated to release a formal notification regarding the revised prices of petroleum products shortly. These adjustments are set to come into effect from midnight tonight, bringing relief to consumers amid rising fuel costs.

This decision comes as a welcome relief for the public, especially amid rising inflationary pressures and economic challenges. The reduction in fuel prices is expected to alleviate the financial burden on consumers and provide some respite amidst difficult economic conditions.