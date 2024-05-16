Imran Khan appears before Supreme Court via video link in NAB amendment case

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's former prime minister and PTI founding chairman Imran Khan has appeared in the Supreme Court proceedings on Thursday (today) via video link from Adiala jail in a case related to ordinance of anti-graft watchdog.
The hearing on the intra-court appeal against the apex court decision regarding the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments is underway, and a larger bench spearheaded by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, is hearing the case.
Khan, who remained in jail since August last year, will join the apex court proceedings as a petitioner through a video link in the case related to the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.
This will be Imran's first public appearance since his arrest in August last year in the Toshakhana case. Meanwhile, Adiala Jail's administration has made arrangements for Khan's appearance before the Supreme Court via video link as per the court's orders. However, it is Khan's decision whether he will appear before the bench or not.
Earlier, the country's top court allowed PTI founding chairman to attend court proceedings in the NAB amendments case via video link. A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa, heard the government's pleas challenging the NAB amendments verdict.
Justice Athar Minallah stated that the court cannot deny an audience to Khan if he wishes to appear in person. The bench then ordered the federal and Punjab governments to facilitate Khan's appearance via video link from Adiala Jail.
Regarding the review petitions, the federal government filed a plea under the SC Practice and Procedure Law in the NAB amendments case. The plea argued that there was no violation of basic rights with the amendments and requested the SC to nullify its decision.
On September 15, 2023, the Supreme Court struck down amendments made to NAB laws, approving Imran Khan's petition challenging the amendments. The court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
