Turkish President Erdogan to visit Pakistan soon with focus on business ties

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Pakistan in coming weeks at an invitation from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A report shared by a local publication citing sources from commerce ministry, said consultations have started among relevant ministries to finalise the agenda for Erdogan's visit.

The South Asian nation has reportedly several pending agreements, including a protocol on the exchange of military and civilian personnel for social and cultural purposes, as well as agreements involving the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority and Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

Turkish government also intends to address challenges faced by their businessmen working in Pakistan.

Islamabad and Ankara hold close ties, and their business ties have been an important aspect of their bilateral relationship. Trade between two sides has been growing steadily over the years.

The recent governments also took steps to enhance their trade relations, such as signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The FTA aims to boost bilateral trade by reducing or eliminating tariffs on a wide range of goods.

In addition to trade, Pakistan and Turkey have also been exploring opportunities for investment and joint ventures. Both countries have identified several sectors for collaboration, including textiles, automotive, construction, and tourism.

Two nations have been working together to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges, which also play a role in strengthening their business ties.

