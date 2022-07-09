Top Pakistani envoy in US meets President Biden at White House

WASHINGTON – Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan called on President Joe Biden at White House on Friday.

Khan took to Twitter to share about his meeting with President Biden at the Oval office on the auspicious day of Eidul Adha.

The top Pakistani envoy said Pakistan and the United States express the resolve to strengthen bilateral ties as they celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Like other parts of the world, Muslims in the United States are celebrating Eidul Adha today as Hajj nears its conclusion with only two tenets, sacrifice and farewell circumambulation around Kaaba, pending in Saudi Arabia.

However, this year, a split was noticed in the Muslim community in the US, UK and Canada with some people celebrating Eid today and others opting to celebrate on Sunday, July 10.