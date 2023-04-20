Pakistan embassy in Sudan attacked amid violent clashes between army, RSF

ISLAMABAD – Clashes between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group have left over 300 people dead, and a thousand injured while several embassies also suffered attacks amid fear of full-scale civil war in the North African state.

As Pakistan shared no for a government-sponsored evacuation, its Embassy in Khartoum came under attack on Wednesday.

Pakistan Embassy also issued a statement, saying "Today, the Embassy of Pakistan was hit by three bullets amid the clashes between Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces, which caused loss to the Chancery building."

It called the attack a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention as the host government is responsible for providing security to diplomatic missions. Pakistan Embassy also urged both forces to exercise constraint and request the government of Sudan to immediately deploy security personnel for the protection and security of the Embassy of Pakistan.

Furthermore, the embassy also advised all Pakistanis to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary outgoings amid a war-like situation. It was reported that nearly a thousand Pakistanis are in Khartoum while the government shared no update on evacuation.

Amid the deteriorating situation, thousands escaped Khartoum, Port Sudan where witnesses reported bodies in the street from fighting between the army and paramilitaries.

Earlier, Pakistan said its diplomatic mission in Sudan was “closely monitoring the security situation” in the capital city of Khartoum and in contact with its nationals to ensure their safety after paramilitary forces attempted a coup.

“We are closely monitoring the security situation in Sudan,” the foreign office said in a Tweet. “There are around a thousand Pakistanis in Khartoum. Our Mission is in contact with them to ensure their safety.”