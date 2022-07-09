CTD arrests six militants during separate operations in Punjab 
CTD arrests six militants during separate operations in Punjab 
LAHORE – At least six terrorists were arrested in separate operations in the country’s eastern Punjab province, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said Saturday.

A spokesperson for the CTD said 13 suspects were interrogated in more than a dozen intelligence-based operations across the province.

The TTP militants were identified as Wahid Bhatti, Jameel-ur-Rehman, Imran Khan, and Mohsin Khursheed while Shafqat Hussain and Kashif Ali were working for Daesh.

Five cases were registered, two each in the provincial capital Lahore and Rawalpindi, and one in Gujranwala.

The CTD teams also recovered huge arms and ammunitions including detonators, hand grenades, safety fuses along with explosive devices.

At least 357 combing operations were conducted by CTD with the help of other law enforcement agencies in recent time while nearly four dozen suspects were detained.

