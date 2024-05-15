SAARC secretary General Golam Sarwar set to arrive in Islamabad

Golam Sarwar, the Secretary General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), is gearing up for his inaugural visit to Islamabad. His mission is to engage in discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the proposed SAARC foreign ministers' meeting.
Sources revealed that Secretary-General Sarwar is slated to touch down in Islamabad from May 20 to May 24, marking his premier visit to the Pakistani capital. During his stay, pivotal meetings await him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), focusing on reinvigorating collaboration among SAARC member nations.
Nepal has already tabled a proposition for a gathering of foreign secretaries from SAARC countries, underscoring a renewed emphasis on fostering regional cooperation.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
