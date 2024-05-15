SAARC secretary General Golam Sarwar set to arrive in Islamabad

Golam Sarwar, the Secretary General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), is gearing up for his inaugural visit to Islamabad. His mission is to engage in discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the proposed SAARC foreign ministers' meeting.

Sources revealed that Secretary-General Sarwar is slated to touch down in Islamabad from May 20 to May 24, marking his premier visit to the Pakistani capital. During his stay, pivotal meetings await him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), focusing on reinvigorating collaboration among SAARC member nations.

Nepal has already tabled a proposition for a gathering of foreign secretaries from SAARC countries, underscoring a renewed emphasis on fostering regional cooperation.

.