Search

ad
Famous People

Shadab Khan

Aamir Tariq
08:59 PM | 25 Feb, 2024
Shadab Khan
Source: PCB

Shadab Khan is the finest all-rounder of Pakistan Cricket in contemporary era. He has proved his natural talent and skills in 6 test, 70 ODIs and 92 T20 matches scoring 1724 runs with 8 fifties and 203Wickets in three formats internationally. He is acknowledged and recognized as one of the most prodigious turner of the ball with his knotty spins and leg breaks.

Shadab Khan’s Family background 

Shadab Khan was born on 4th October1998 in Mianwali, Pakistan. He resides in Rawalpindi with his family. He was raised in his hometown, where he cherished a lifelong love of cricket. In his early years, he played cricket on unimproved fields in his Punjabi village close to the Indus River.

Shadab Khan Personal Life

Shadab Khan started his life’s inning on 23rd January 2023 by getting married with Pakistan’s Spin Legend Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter. Both Shadab Khan and his wife have maintained their private life unknown and secret on social media.

PSL Introduced Shadab Khan  

Pakistan Super League has introduced gem cricketers and Shadab Khan stands a stalwart find of this highly rated and competitive cricket tournament. Being a teenage leg-spinner, he also emerged on cricket's collective consciousness only in 2016-17 edition. His ability to take wickets on regular basis with an economical average impressed selectors for nominating him for national level.

Shadab Khan’s Cricketing Career 

Shadab Khan has made remarkable progress at domestic level before joining at PSL level. He only played his maiden first-class game ten months ago, in July 2016. His ability with the U-19 side was also noticed by PSL franchise Islamabad United. They picked him for their team as Legbreak bowler. He was able to win the hearts of Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq with his stunning display of talent. Later, he was called up to Pakistan's limited-overs side for the tour to the West Indies. He proved his selection justified by grabbing seven wickets for 21 runs in two matches. He was named as the Man-of-the-Match award on both occasions with his match winning performance.

Shadab Khan Domestic and International Teams

  • Rawalpindi Rams
  • Islamabad United
  • Trinbago Knight Riders
  • Sui Gas Ltd
  • Brisbane Heat
  • Guyana Amazon Warriors
  • Northern
  • Dhaka Platoon
  • Sydney Sixers
  • Yorkshire
  • Hobart Hurricanes
  • Sussex
  • Birmingham Phoenix
  • San Francisco Unicorns

Test Debuts of Shadab Khan 

Shadab Khan made his test debut against West Indies at Bridgetown on 30thMay 2017.He played his last test against England at Manchester on 5th August2020. 

ODI Debut and Last Match 

Shadab Khan made his ODI debut against West Indies at Providence on  7th April 2017.He played his last ODI against England at Eden Gardens on 11th November 2023.

T20I Debut and Last Match

Shadab Khan made his T20 debut against West Indies at Bridgetown on 26th March 2017 and he played his last match against New Zealand at Rawalpindi on 2h April 2023.

Captained Pakistan Cricket Team

Shadab Khan has also led the Pakistan Cricket Team on 18th December 2020 in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) against New Zealand during Babar Azam’s absence owning to injury.

Vice-Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team

Shadab Khan was made as the vice-captain of Pakistan's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Shinning PSL Career of Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan started his career in the Pakistan Super League as an emerging player of Islamabad United in 2017.  He is part of Islamabad United since 2017. He is among some players who have not changed the team in PSL. Islamabad United won two PSL titles in 2016 and 2018 under the captaincy of Misbah ul Haq. Shadab Khan was part of Islamabad United in 2018. He played a key role in winning the title by taking 3 wickets in the final.

Captain of PSL Franchise Team Islamabad United team

Shadab Khan was named the captain of Islamabad United in the fifth season of the Pakistan Super League as the youngest captain in PSL history. 

Shadab Khan Splendid Performances in PSL Teams

Shadab Khan became a part of Islamabad United in 2017 for Pakistan Super League Edition. He has been an integral part of Islamabad United which won the PSL title in 2018.He was part of that team who made history for the Team. 

PSL Batting and Bowling Statistics of Shadab Khan 

Shadab Khan has played 72 matches in  8 editions of PSL and he scored 935 runs in 58 Innings. His batting average is currently 18.33 which is good for an Al-rounder. He maintained impressive strike rate as batsman in PSL is 138.31 with 5 fifties. He smashed 51 maximums and 61 boundaries in his PSL 8 editions. Being a bowler, he has taken 77 wickets so far in  8 PSL editions as 4th the highest wicket-taker bowler. 

Awards and Distinctions of Shadab Khan

  • Shadab Khan was named the PCB's Emerging Player of the Year in 2017 
  • He took his 100th T20I wicket against Afghanistan on 27th 2023 and became the first male cricketer from Pakistan to take 100 wickets in T20Is. 
  • He became the youngest Captain of Islamabad United team.

Shadab Khan Instagram

Instagram Account: @shadab0800

Shadab Khan Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/shadabkhan.cricketer

Shadab Khan Twitter ID

@76Shadabkhan

Aamir Tariq

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Famous People

08:59 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Shadab Khan

01:24 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Profile: Bushra Bibi

07:00 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

11:59 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

05:57 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Fazlur Rehman

11:53 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Advertisement

Latest

08:59 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Shadab Khan

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Gold prices recover in Pakistan in line with global trend

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 282.55
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.37
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 25 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: