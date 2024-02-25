Shadab Khan is the finest all-rounder of Pakistan Cricket in contemporary era. He has proved his natural talent and skills in 6 test, 70 ODIs and 92 T20 matches scoring 1724 runs with 8 fifties and 203Wickets in three formats internationally. He is acknowledged and recognized as one of the most prodigious turner of the ball with his knotty spins and leg breaks.

Shadab Khan’s Family background

Shadab Khan was born on 4th October1998 in Mianwali, Pakistan. He resides in Rawalpindi with his family. He was raised in his hometown, where he cherished a lifelong love of cricket. In his early years, he played cricket on unimproved fields in his Punjabi village close to the Indus River.

Shadab Khan Personal Life

Shadab Khan started his life’s inning on 23rd January 2023 by getting married with Pakistan’s Spin Legend Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter. Both Shadab Khan and his wife have maintained their private life unknown and secret on social media.

PSL Introduced Shadab Khan

Pakistan Super League has introduced gem cricketers and Shadab Khan stands a stalwart find of this highly rated and competitive cricket tournament. Being a teenage leg-spinner, he also emerged on cricket's collective consciousness only in 2016-17 edition. His ability to take wickets on regular basis with an economical average impressed selectors for nominating him for national level.

Shadab Khan’s Cricketing Career

Shadab Khan has made remarkable progress at domestic level before joining at PSL level. He only played his maiden first-class game ten months ago, in July 2016. His ability with the U-19 side was also noticed by PSL franchise Islamabad United. They picked him for their team as Legbreak bowler. He was able to win the hearts of Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq with his stunning display of talent. Later, he was called up to Pakistan's limited-overs side for the tour to the West Indies. He proved his selection justified by grabbing seven wickets for 21 runs in two matches. He was named as the Man-of-the-Match award on both occasions with his match winning performance.

Shadab Khan Domestic and International Teams

Rawalpindi Rams

Islamabad United

Trinbago Knight Riders

Sui Gas Ltd

Brisbane Heat

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Northern

Dhaka Platoon

Sydney Sixers

Yorkshire

Hobart Hurricanes

Sussex

Birmingham Phoenix

San Francisco Unicorns

Test Debuts of Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan made his test debut against West Indies at Bridgetown on 30thMay 2017.He played his last test against England at Manchester on 5th August2020.

ODI Debut and Last Match

Shadab Khan made his ODI debut against West Indies at Providence on 7th April 2017.He played his last ODI against England at Eden Gardens on 11th November 2023.

T20I Debut and Last Match

Shadab Khan made his T20 debut against West Indies at Bridgetown on 26th March 2017 and he played his last match against New Zealand at Rawalpindi on 2h April 2023.

Captained Pakistan Cricket Team

Shadab Khan has also led the Pakistan Cricket Team on 18th December 2020 in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) against New Zealand during Babar Azam’s absence owning to injury.

Vice-Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team

Shadab Khan was made as the vice-captain of Pakistan's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Shinning PSL Career of Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan started his career in the Pakistan Super League as an emerging player of Islamabad United in 2017. He is part of Islamabad United since 2017. He is among some players who have not changed the team in PSL. Islamabad United won two PSL titles in 2016 and 2018 under the captaincy of Misbah ul Haq. Shadab Khan was part of Islamabad United in 2018. He played a key role in winning the title by taking 3 wickets in the final.

Captain of PSL Franchise Team Islamabad United team

Shadab Khan was named the captain of Islamabad United in the fifth season of the Pakistan Super League as the youngest captain in PSL history.

Shadab Khan Splendid Performances in PSL Teams

Shadab Khan became a part of Islamabad United in 2017 for Pakistan Super League Edition. He has been an integral part of Islamabad United which won the PSL title in 2018.He was part of that team who made history for the Team.

PSL Batting and Bowling Statistics of Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan has played 72 matches in 8 editions of PSL and he scored 935 runs in 58 Innings. His batting average is currently 18.33 which is good for an Al-rounder. He maintained impressive strike rate as batsman in PSL is 138.31 with 5 fifties. He smashed 51 maximums and 61 boundaries in his PSL 8 editions. Being a bowler, he has taken 77 wickets so far in 8 PSL editions as 4th the highest wicket-taker bowler.

Awards and Distinctions of Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan was named the PCB's Emerging Player of the Year in 2017

He took his 100th T20I wicket against Afghanistan on 27th 2023 and became the first male cricketer from Pakistan to take 100 wickets in T20Is.

He became the youngest Captain of Islamabad United team.

Shadab Khan Instagram

Instagram Account: @shadab0800

Shadab Khan Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/shadabkhan.cricketer

Shadab Khan Twitter ID

@76Shadabkhan