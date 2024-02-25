PPP's Owais Shah sworn in as Sindh Assembly speaker

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate Syed Owais Qadir Shah on Sunday took oath as 12th speaker of the Sindh Assembly.
The polling was held during the assembly session with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.
Out of the 147 voters present in the Sindh Assembly, Syed Owais Qadir Shah secured 111 votes. MQM nominee Sofia Shah secured 36 votes.
In the polling for the deputy speaker in the Sindh Assembly, PPP candidate Anthony Naveed was declared successful and he secured 111 votes. His rival candidate of MQM-Pakistan secured 36 votes.
Later, addressing the session as Speaker, Owais Shah said it was his honour to be elected as the speaker of the Sindh Assembly. He expressed his gratitude to the party leaders for reposing trust in him. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Sindh and the people of his constituency for electing and trusting him to represent them in the Assembly.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
