PPP's Owais Shah sworn in as Sindh Assembly speaker

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate Syed Owais Qadir Shah on Sunday took oath as 12th speaker of the Sindh Assembly.

The polling was held during the assembly session with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

Out of the 147 voters present in the Sindh Assembly, Syed Owais Qadir Shah secured 111 votes. MQM nominee Sofia Shah secured 36 votes.

In the polling for the deputy speaker in the Sindh Assembly, PPP candidate Anthony Naveed was declared successful and he secured 111 votes. His rival candidate of MQM-Pakistan secured 36 votes.

Later, addressing the session as Speaker, Owais Shah said it was his honour to be elected as the speaker of the Sindh Assembly. He expressed his gratitude to the party leaders for reposing trust in him. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Sindh and the people of his constituency for electing and trusting him to represent them in the Assembly.