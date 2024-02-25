Woman police officer saves blasphemy suspect from violent mob in Lahore

Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Dr. Usman Anwar has acknowledged the services of a woman police officer who saved a woman from a violent crowd in Lahore's Ichchra area on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, some people mistook the design on the woman's traditional jalabiya dress as holy verses and started raising religious slogans in the Ichchra area of Lahore. Some men in the mob were heard raising the slogan, "There is only one punishment for those disrespecting the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and it's his/her beheading."

However, the police force led by SDPO Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi reached the scene in time and rescued the woman from a shop where she had been detained.

Lahore just escaped a Horror story, This women would have been slaughtered in the name of religion had this ASP not rescued her on time, The charge on her was wearing an Arabic written verses outfit, We are just horrible. pic.twitter.com/EvBINFrcfu — Tanzil Gillani (@TanzilGillani) February 25, 2024

A post on behalf of IG Dr. Usman Anwer on X says, "ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulbarg Lahore, put her life in danger to rescue a woman from a violent crowd. For this heroic deed, the Punjab Police has recommended her name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award for law enforcement in Pakistan"

"ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulbarg Lahore, put her life in danger to rescue a woman from a violent crowd. For this heroic deed, the Punjab Police has recommended her name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award for law… pic.twitter.com/awHaIGVb9l — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) February 25, 2024

The woman was later taken to a police station where she clarified in the presence of some clerics that she didn't have any idea that people would mistake the design on her clothes as holy verses. She also tendered an unconditional apology for wearing the clothes with such a design.