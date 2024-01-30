Search

PakistanTop Lists

Pakistan's ranking improves by 7 spots in Transparency International Corruption index

Web Desk
01:52 PM | 30 Jan, 2024
Pakistan's ranking improves by 7 spots in Transparency International Corruption index
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – As former prime ministers of crisis-hit Pakistan are regularly accused of corruption, a recent report by Transparency International revealed that South Asian nation is deemed to be less corrupt as compared to the previous government.

The fifth most populous nation improved its ranking by seven places in Corruption Perceptions Index shared by Berlin-based corruption watchdog. The country now has 46 nations behind it in the corruption index.

The latest Index dubbed Corruption ‘Perceptions Index 2023’ ranked 133 on a scale of 1 – 80 this year, witnessing upward movement this year.

Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) classifies perceived levels of public-sector corruption using over a dozen independent data sources and uses a scale of zero to 100 – 0 remains highly corrupt and 100 is clean.

Last year, Pakistan stood at 140, unchanged from the previous year, while the CPI score was 27.

It should be noted that neighboring India’s CPI score dropped from 40 in 2022 to 39 in 2023.

Transparency International Pakistan's chief noted positive developments to axe corrupt practices in the country, citing better governance and effective law enforcement.

Least Corrupt Countries

  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Singapore
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Netherland
  • Germany
  • Luxembourg
  • Ireland
  • Canada
  • Estonia
  • Australia
  • Hong Kong
  • Belgium
  • Japan

Most Corrupt Countries

  • Somalia
  • Venezuela
  • Syria
  • South Sudan
  • Yemen
  • Nicaragua
  • North Korea
  • Haiti
  • Equatorial Guinea
  • Turkmenistan
  • Libya
  • Tajikistan
  • Myanmar
  • Congo
  • Chand
  • Burundi
  • Afghanistan

Police, Judiciary among most corrupt public institutions in Pakistan: Transparency International

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:27 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Pakistan concerned over suspension of funding for UNRWA

10:41 AM | 30 Jan, 2024

Al-BADAR-VIII: Pakistan, Bahrain start counter terrorism exercise in ...

11:05 AM | 30 Jan, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan to go up by Rs8 per litre from Feb 1

09:28 AM | 30 Jan, 2024

Morning rain brings winter chill in Karachi, parts of Pakistan

08:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan, Iran stress on tackling terrorism through coordination, ...

05:40 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan decides to introduce new currency notes of all denominations

Most viewed

02:15 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Pakistani news anchor Iram Chaudhry passes away 

01:53 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

TV show host Ashfaque Satti booked for assaulting third wife

12:17 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood handed 10-year sentence in cipher case

09:36 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Free Hajj for senior citizens of Pakistan, confirms Sindh Governor

03:03 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

British-Pakistani doctor saves woman’s life mid-flight using Apple ...

03:32 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Nawaz Sharif presents PML-N manifesto for Elections 2024

Advertisement

Latest

01:52 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's ranking improves by 7 spots in Transparency International Corruption index

Gold & Silver Rate

01:31 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan amid surge in global rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.

On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4  281.75 
Euro EUR 302  305 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357  360 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7  77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 182 183.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39 39.4
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 90.39 915.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.17 59.77
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.33 172.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 323.63 326.13
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 30 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 30th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: