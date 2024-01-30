Pakistan's ranking improves by 7 spots in Transparency International Corruption index

ISLAMABAD – As former prime ministers of crisis-hit Pakistan are regularly accused of corruption, a recent report by Transparency International revealed that South Asian nation is deemed to be less corrupt as compared to the previous government.
The fifth most populous nation improved its ranking by seven places in Corruption Perceptions Index shared by Berlin-based corruption watchdog. The country now has 46 nations behind it in the corruption index.
The latest Index dubbed Corruption ‘Perceptions Index 2023’ ranked 133 on a scale of 1 – 80 this year, witnessing upward movement this year.
Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) classifies perceived levels of public-sector corruption using over a dozen independent data sources and uses a scale of zero to 100 – 0 remains highly corrupt and 100 is clean.
Last year, Pakistan stood at 140, unchanged from the previous year, while the CPI score was 27.
Released: Tl has released flagship Corruption Perception Index 2023. In CPI 2023 #Pakistan score has improved by 2 points from 27 in 2022 to 29 in CPI 2023 and rank has improved by 7 positions from 140 in CPI 2022 to 133 in CPI 2023. Details: https://t.co/3WRCY9Oq8L pic.twitter.com/iBVuCYs7aP— Transparency International Pakistan (@TIPakistan1) January 30, 2024
It should be noted that neighboring India’s CPI score dropped from 40 in 2022 to 39 in 2023.
Transparency International Pakistan's chief noted positive developments to axe corrupt practices in the country, citing better governance and effective law enforcement.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|182
|183.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|39.4
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|90.39
|915.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.17
|59.77
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.63
|326.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
