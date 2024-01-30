Pakistan's ranking improves by 7 spots in Transparency International Corruption index

ISLAMABAD – As former prime ministers of crisis-hit Pakistan are regularly accused of corruption, a recent report by Transparency International revealed that South Asian nation is deemed to be less corrupt as compared to the previous government.

The fifth most populous nation improved its ranking by seven places in Corruption Perceptions Index shared by Berlin-based corruption watchdog. The country now has 46 nations behind it in the corruption index.

The latest Index dubbed Corruption ‘Perceptions Index 2023’ ranked 133 on a scale of 1 – 80 this year, witnessing upward movement this year.

Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) classifies perceived levels of public-sector corruption using over a dozen independent data sources and uses a scale of zero to 100 – 0 remains highly corrupt and 100 is clean.

Last year, Pakistan stood at 140, unchanged from the previous year, while the CPI score was 27.

Released: Tl has released flagship Corruption Perception Index 2023. In CPI 2023 #Pakistan score has improved by 2 points from 27 in 2022 to 29 in CPI 2023 and rank has improved by 7 positions from 140 in CPI 2022 to 133 in CPI 2023. Details: https://t.co/3WRCY9Oq8L pic.twitter.com/iBVuCYs7aP — Transparency International Pakistan (@TIPakistan1) January 30, 2024

It should be noted that neighboring India’s CPI score dropped from 40 in 2022 to 39 in 2023.

Transparency International Pakistan's chief noted positive developments to axe corrupt practices in the country, citing better governance and effective law enforcement.

Least Corrupt Countries

Denmark

Finland

New Zealand

Norway

Singapore

Sweden

Switzerland

Netherland

Germany

Luxembourg

Ireland

Canada

Estonia

Australia

Hong Kong

Belgium

Japan

Most Corrupt Countries