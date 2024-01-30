Quetzal Softalogy joins hands with Sagevanguard Tech to introduce Cutting-Edge Commercial WiFi Routers in Pakistan

LAHORE – Quetzal Softalogy Pvt. Ltd. and Sagevanguard Tech have forged a strategic partnership to introduce cutting-edge commercial WIFI routers and other IT products to Pakistan. The routers, capable of connecting 256 devices and featuring mesh capability at commercial level.
In this groundbreaking collaboration, Sagevanguard Tech, a Hong Kong-based leader in wireless network technology, is teaming up with Quetzal Softalogy, Pakistan to bring advanced commercial WIFI routers to Pakistan. These state-of-the-art routers not only support up to 256 devices at one time with mesh capability for seamless connectivity but also mark the beginning of a comprehensive venture. Mr. Noah from Sagevanguard Tech will lead operations in the Pakistani market, overseeing not only the distribution of routers but also the development of technology-based AI devices.
Beyond technological innovation, Quetzal Softalogy's commitment to minimizing the digital divide in Pakistan is a core aspect of this partnership, with a focus on fostering development in underserved areas.
About Sagevanguard Tech:Sagevanguard Tech, based in Hong Kong, is a leading company dedicated to wireless network technology. With a focus on research, development, and innovation in the field of commercial networks, Sagevanguard Tech aims to drive the future of digital connectivity and create broader business possibilities for customers through advanced technological solutions.
About Quetzal Softalogy Pvt. Ltd.: Quetzal SoftalogyPvt. Ltd. is a prominent provider of ICT solutions and services, offering network design, software and mobile app development, web design, and IT consultancy. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Quetzal Softalogy seeks to empower businesses and organizations through cutting-edge technology.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|182
|183.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|39.4
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|90.39
|915.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.17
|59.77
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.63
|326.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
