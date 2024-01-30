Protests to cancel 550 flights and here's who will be affected

HELSINKI - Finnair is set to cancel approximately 550 flights on February 1 and 2 due to a political strike announced by multiple employee unions against the Finnish Government.

The strike is expected to impact Helsinki Airport's operations, prompting the Finnish carrier to adjust its flight schedule during the specified dates.

As per the plan officially announced, the airline aims to operate around 280 flights per day as part of its normal traffic program, while the majority of flights will be canceled.

The airline stated in a press release that the affected passengers will be provided with alternative routing options, adding that the strike may also lead to delays in ground services, including baggage loading and flight services.

Finnair initiated flight rescheduling options for customers almost two weeks before the strike, offering flexibility for travel dates within specific windows.

The strike is part of broader protests against government policies, affecting not only aviation but also public transportation services in the Helsinki Metropolitan Region. The disruption highlights the challenges faced by Finnair and its passengers amid ongoing labor disputes.

'Transfer customers on long-haul flights to Helsinki with connecting flights from Helsinki onwards on 1–2 February, we will try to reroute directly to the final destination, as there are no connecting flights available from Helsinki Airport during the strike days,' the airline stated.

The airline has asked flyers that if they have a booking on 31 January – 3 February 2024, they can re-schedule their journey so that it starts on 15 March 2024 at the latest.

The carrier has also confirmed that if changing travel dates is not an option for flyers, they can cancel the booking and apply for a refund for an unused ticket.

'Travel extras will be refunded automatically once you have submitted the refund application. You can cancel your entire journey and apply for a refund in Manage booking. If you plan to use some of the flights on your booking, you can apply for a partial refund by contacting our customer service. If you booked your ticket through a travel agency or a tour operator, please contact them to apply for a refund, as Finnair customer service is unable to proceed with your refund request on their behalf,' it said in a statement posted on the website.

It bears mentioning that the political strike is expected to affect the metro, trams, and local trains in the Helsinki Metropolitan Region, along with rail workers on shifts scheduled for Friday, February 2. The union emphasized that sleeper trains to and from northern Finland would remain unaffected by the strike.