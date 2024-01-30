Govt assures SC of not taking action against journalists involved in anti-judiciary campaign

ISLAMABAD – Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan on Tuesday provided assurance to the Supreme Court that journalists, who had been served notices regarding their alleged involvement in a defamation campaign against judges, would not face any action until the general elections scheduled for February 8.
This assurance was given during the hearing of a suo motu case, which was combined with a previous case from 2021 related to the harassment of journalists.
The three-member bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and including Justice Muhammed Ali Mazhar and Justice Mussarat Hilali, presided over the hearing.
Earlier, on January 17, the caretaker government had established a five-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the circumstances surrounding a malicious social media campaign against Supreme Court judges following a court decision on the election symbol of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
The JIT, formed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, comprises officials from the police, FIA, and intelligence agencies.
The list titled “JIT-SM campaign against CJP and State Institutions” containing the names of 47 media personnel and YouTubers went viral on social media platforms.
In a previous session, the CJP emphasized that the Supreme Court upholds the right of journalists and the public to express criticism, directing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) not to take legal action against them for critiquing the apex court.
Furthermore, the SC requested an investigation report on the attack against journalist Absar Alam and adjourned the hearing until the first week of March.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|182
|183.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|39.4
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|90.39
|915.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.17
|59.77
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.63
|326.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
