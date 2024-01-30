Search

Pakistan

Imran Khan pins blame for cipher missing on Gen Bajwa

03:41 PM | 30 Jan, 2024
Imran Khan pins blame for cipher missing on Gen Bajwa
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan, who has been sentenced to jail for 10 years in cipher case, has accused former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa of getting the confidential document stolen form the PM House. 

The PTI founder made the allegations in his statement recorded under Section 342 in the cipher missing case. He said one of his ADC had stolen the diplomatic cable from his office at the nod of the former army chief. 

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi were given a 10-year prison sentence in cipher case, after a special court found them guilty of leaking state secrets.

Judge Abu Alhasnaat Zulqurnain of special court announced the verdict in Adiala Jail. PTI founder and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi faced the high profile case for allegedly retaining and communicating a classified diplomatic cable sent by Pakistan’s ambassador to US.

The PTI founder said the cipher was present inside the PM House, adding that military secretary, principal secretary and protocol secretary were responsible for the security of the building. 

“It is the only document that went missing from the PM House during my three and half years tenure,” he said. 

He said the military secretary had conducted an investigation into the matter and told him that no clue was found about the missing cipher. 

Khan alleged Bajwa of hiring the former Pakistani ambassador Husain Haqqani for lobbying against him, adding that the former army chief also used the ISI to pressurise people for parting way with the PTI. 

He said when he talked about the conspiracy with Gen Bajwa, he ruled out it. He said the ISI had been working against his party despite his meetings with the former COAS. 

Taking about his Russian visit, he said both Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Gen Bajwa were on board.

He said the paper, which was waved in the parade ground rally, carried paraphrased content of the cipher, adding that he had not name any country during his calculated address. Khan said the paper was waved publicly just to gave a message to Gen Bajwa that whole plan will be exposed if the PTI government was toppled. 

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood handed 10-year sentence in cipher case

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

01:39 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

PTI calls Imran Khan's sentence in cipher case a 'total mockery of ...

12:49 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

What is Cipher case in which PTI founder Imran Khan faces 10 year ...

12:17 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood handed 10-year sentence in cipher case

11:29 AM | 30 Jan, 2024

PTI moves IHC to challenge cipher case proceedings against Imran Khan

12:40 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan, Qureshi to be represented by state defence counsel in ...

10:10 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Prosecutor seeks ‘life sentence, or death penalty for Imran Khan in ...

Pakistan

02:15 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Pakistani news anchor Iram Chaudhry passes away 

05:40 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan decides to introduce new currency notes of all denominations

01:53 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

TV show host Ashfaque Satti booked for assaulting third wife

09:36 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Free Hajj for senior citizens of Pakistan, confirms Sindh Governor

02:43 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Police swing into action as PTI gears for first power show today ...

10:32 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Nine cough syrups with substandard ethanol banned in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

04:18 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Gold prices maintain gaining streak in Pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

04:18 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Gold prices maintain gaining streak in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.

On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4  281.75 
Euro EUR 302  305 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357  360 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7  77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 182 183.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39 39.4
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 90.39 915.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.17 59.77
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.33 172.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 323.63 326.13
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 30 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 30th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: