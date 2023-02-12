Visa for Vocational Training: Here's how you can travel to Germany and build a life

BERLIN - Germany is a great country when it comes to immigration and same is the reason why thousands of people flock to the country every year to try their luck.

Apart from work visa, vocational training is another way to immigrate to the country and another advantage it offers is that it prepares you for the German world of work.

In this guide, we will share information about vocational training visa for Germany. First of all, you have the opportunity to complete school-based or company-based vocational training under this visa.

Requirements for vocational training visa

The basic eligibility criteria is that you should be able to provide proof of being accepted to a school-based or company-based training programme in Germany. Moreover, you should possess the requisite language skills required for the qualified vocational training.

Besides, a minimum level of B1 in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) is required. This applies if the training facility has not yet tested your language skills, or you have yet to complete a preparatory German language course.

It is also amongst eligibility benchmarks that you must be able to cover your costs of living for the entire duration of your stay (in general, this means showing that you have at least €903.00 per month at your disposal).

In case you want to take part in a school-based training programme, you can provide evidence of being able to cover your living costs by opening a blocked account or submitting a declaration of commitment.

On the other hand, if you plan on taking part in a company-based training programme, you will receive a training salary, which is also considered as evidence. If your training salary is less, you are permitted to balance off the difference by showing that you are in possession of either a blocked account or a declaration of commitment.

The approval of the Federal Employment Agency (BA) is also needed as part of the visa procedure for company-based training programmes. The Federal Employment Agency (BA) will examine whether you can be employed under the same conditions as German apprentices but you don't have to do anything as agency processes this step on its own.

The German Federal Employment Agency (BA) will also check if any applicants from Germany or the EU are to be given priority with respect to obtaining a training position or not.

Advantage of visa for vocational training

The fact that qualified training programs in Germany generally have a duration of least two years is in itself a big advantage. To complete school-based or company-based training, a corresponding residence permit will be issued for the duration of the training program.

Another advantage is that with a residence permit to complete a qualified vocational training program, you are allowed to take on secondary employment outside your training program for up to ten hours per week and earn some money.

If you are completing a company-based training program, your residence permit allows you to attend a work-related preparatory German language class. This benefits you in a sense that you can learn the language while being in the same culture.

Now comes the most important benefit which is that if you have successfully completed your vocational training, you can stay in Germany for up to 12 additional months to obtain employment in line with your vocational training. For this purpose, a residence permit is required and you can apply for this visa at your local Foreigners' Authority.

Germany is a bit relaxed when it comes to job hunting as you are entitled to obtain any form of employment while searching for a job.

As soon as you have found a job as per your qualification, you can apply for a residence permit for qualified employment without having to leave Germany.

If you have completed vocational training in Germany and have worked for two years in Germany, you can obtain a settlement permit also if you meet the additional requirements.

Applying for the Visa

The first step is checking the requirements which is having minimum competence level of B1(CEFR).

Check the training position available in Germany and whether you have the financial means or not. The next step is to book an appointment at the German embassy and prepare necessary documents like passport, proof of training place (e.g. training contract), proof of German language competence and visa application form.

In next phase, you can apply for a visa in the country of residence by taking along the documents and paying fee which is EUR 75 (in local currency). After entering Germany, you should apply for a residence permit for the purpose of doing training.