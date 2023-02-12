Global Talent Visa: Here's how high achievers can settle in Australia

CANBERRA - You might have heard the name of Australia through their cricketing prowess; however, the country is a great destination for high achievers in other genres as well.

The Global Talent Visa of Australia offers opportunities to all those who are well versed with their profession and want to move to the country. Below is the complete guide in this regard.

Benefits of Global Talent Visa (Subclass 858)

With Global Talent Visa, you can have following benefits:

Stay in Australia permanently

Work and study in Australia

Enrol in Australia's public health care scheme, Medicare

Sponsor your relatives to come to Australia

Travel to and from Australia for 5 years

If eligible, apply for Australian citizenship

It is to be mentioned that newly arrived residents may have to wait before they can have full access to specific Australian Government payments and benefits.

Eligibility Criteria

The primary benchmark for this visa is that your contribution may be economic or social or cultural, or

to raise Australia's academic, artistic or sports standing internationally but you must contribute to the nation as a whole.

For being eligible for the Global Talent Visa, you must either be in or outside Australia but not in immigration clearance when you apply and when you get this visa. Moreover, to be eligible, you should have an internationally recognised record of exceptional and outstanding achievement in one of the following areas:

A profession

Sport

Arts

Academia and research

Your achievements must be exceptional and outstanding which means you are prominent in your field and have superior abilities to others in your field. You should have a record of sustained achievement which is long term.

To be eligible, you must participate in a field that is recognised and accepted in Australia, has international standing and you must be currently prominent in this field.

You should also have a nominator with a national reputation in your area of talent who is either an Australian citizen, or an Australian permanent resident, or an eligible New Zealand citizen, or

an Australian organisation.

You can be any age to apply for this visa but if you are under 18 years old, or are 55 years or older, you must be of exceptional benefit to the Australian community. You and any family members who apply for the visa must meet Australia's health requirement.

Applicants aged 18 years and older must provide evidence of having at least functional English to become eligible.

Apply for the Visa

The Global Talent visa comprises two visa pathways i.e The Global Talent pathway and The Distinguished Talent pathway.

To apply for the Global Talent pathway, you must first submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) and have received an invitation to apply whereas invitation is not required to apply for the Distinguished Talent pathway.

Expression of Interest Submission

Applicants can submit an EOI using the Global Talent Expression of Interest form but keep in mind that an EOI is not a pre-assessment of your eligibility against the requirements of the Global Talent visa.

The EOI form and all supporting documentation must be submitted in English. The required documents include passport, statement of nominator​’s national reputation in your area of expertise, nomination for Global Talent - Form 1000​.

Moreover, evidence of employment status, income, qualifications, internationally recognised record of exceptional and outstanding achievement in the sector must also be part of the documents.

You will receive an e mail about EOI outcome and if you are successful, you will receive a unique reference identifier and code to make Global Talent visa application under the Global Talent program.

EOIs remain active until you are told about the outcome and there is no need of submitting multiple EOIs.

To apply for the visa, you would need to create an account or sign in to ImmiAccount and after payment of application fee, you can attach supporting documents and submit your application.

If your visa is refused, you will be informed of the reasons and whether you have a right to a review of the decision or not.

Cost of Visa

The cost of Australia's Global Talent Visa starts from AUD4,305. The application fee will not be refunded if the application is refused.