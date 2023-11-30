Search

Immigration

How to apply through Sponsorship Scheme for Hajj 2024? Here's official guide

Web Desk
07:00 PM | 30 Nov, 2023
How to apply through Sponsorship Scheme for Hajj 2024? Here's official guide

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has detailed the procedure for submitting the Hajj applications under the Sponsorship Scheme for Hajj 2024.

In a social media video on Thursday, the spokesperson said that the intending pilgrims should first gather information about the Hajj package they need to opt for through banks.

The official said that the website of the ministry should also be consulted for seeking information and the Hajj dues can also be calculated through the calculator given on the website of the ministry.

'The overseas Pakistanis need to initiate remittances initially,' said the spokesperson and added that any legal way can be opted for sending the remittance to Pakistan including a banking application.

'The amount sent from overseas should be accurate and the CNIC of beneficiary for which the remittance is submitted should also be mentioned,' said the spokesperson and said branch code should also be mentioned.

The spokesperson highlighted that when the remittance is received in the account, then either the applicant or their relative can visit any bank and furnish their CNIC and the CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card) of next of kin besides blood bank, four passport-size photographs with blue background, Covid certificate and other documents needed by the bank.

'Medical fitness certificates should also be filled as directed by the bank,' said the official and added that those who are sitting outside Pakistan can also submit in writing on plain paper that they are fit for traveling and upon reaching Pakistan can submit an attested medical fitness certificate.  

It should be noted that the government has started accepting applications for Hajj and the acceptance of applications will continue till December 12th. This is the first time that the government has also introduced a Short Hajj package spanning over 25 days to facilitate those who can not go to the Long Hajj; the cost of the Short Hajj package is more than the regular Long Hajj.

Meanwhile, the government of Saudi Arabia has allocated around 180,000 seats for Pakistan this year and half of those would be filled by the private hajj operators across the country.

The caretaker minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed had recently announced that the cost of Hajj for 2024 would be reduced by another Rs 50,000 and the amount would be sent back to the accounts of the applicants.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

06:28 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

UAE's Special Visa Centre is coming to Karachi: Read details here

08:24 PM | 29 Nov, 2023

Enjoy up to 30% off on flying to international destinations through ...

08:02 PM | 29 Nov, 2023

US to adopt paperless visa instead of passport stamping: Here's what ...

03:41 PM | 29 Nov, 2023

Hajj 2024 cost to be reduced by another Rs 50,000, confirms minister

08:23 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Hajj 2024: No reduction in private Hajj operators' quota from ...

03:04 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

E-passport facility now available across Pakistan: Fee details here

Advertisement

Latest

07:42 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

OGRA announces a sharp rise in LPG prices

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 30 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30th November, 2023

Forex

Rupee recovers marginally against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against US dollar as it appreciated in the open bank market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar moved up and was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.3 288.15
Euro EUR 311 314
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.67 767.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.58 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 41.38 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.63 36.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.7 935.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 741.26 749.26
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 325.9 328.4
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan increase; Check today’s gold rates 30 November 2023

KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 30 November 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,420.

Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,380, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,275 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,950.

In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: