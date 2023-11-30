How to apply through Sponsorship Scheme for Hajj 2024? Here's official guide

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has detailed the procedure for submitting the Hajj applications under the Sponsorship Scheme for Hajj 2024.

In a social media video on Thursday, the spokesperson said that the intending pilgrims should first gather information about the Hajj package they need to opt for through banks.

The official said that the website of the ministry should also be consulted for seeking information and the Hajj dues can also be calculated through the calculator given on the website of the ministry.

'The overseas Pakistanis need to initiate remittances initially,' said the spokesperson and added that any legal way can be opted for sending the remittance to Pakistan including a banking application.

'The amount sent from overseas should be accurate and the CNIC of beneficiary for which the remittance is submitted should also be mentioned,' said the spokesperson and said branch code should also be mentioned.

The spokesperson highlighted that when the remittance is received in the account, then either the applicant or their relative can visit any bank and furnish their CNIC and the CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card) of next of kin besides blood bank, four passport-size photographs with blue background, Covid certificate and other documents needed by the bank.

'Medical fitness certificates should also be filled as directed by the bank,' said the official and added that those who are sitting outside Pakistan can also submit in writing on plain paper that they are fit for traveling and upon reaching Pakistan can submit an attested medical fitness certificate.

It should be noted that the government has started accepting applications for Hajj and the acceptance of applications will continue till December 12th. This is the first time that the government has also introduced a Short Hajj package spanning over 25 days to facilitate those who can not go to the Long Hajj; the cost of the Short Hajj package is more than the regular Long Hajj.

Meanwhile, the government of Saudi Arabia has allocated around 180,000 seats for Pakistan this year and half of those would be filled by the private hajj operators across the country.

The caretaker minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed had recently announced that the cost of Hajj for 2024 would be reduced by another Rs 50,000 and the amount would be sent back to the accounts of the applicants.