Disappearance spree continues as another PIA crew member slips away in Canada

Web Desk
09:10 PM | 3 Dec, 2023
LAHOR E- In yet another shameful event, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendant went missing upon arrival in Canada.

Junaid Qureshi, a member of the flight crew that flew from Lahore to Toronto on Thursday, failed to appear for his scheduled return flight to Pakistan on Saturday, creating trouble for the PIA management. 

Qureshi's disappearance marks the third instance this year of a PIA flight attendant reportedly disappearing after landing in Canada.

The airline management has taken immediate action by suspending the flight attendant and has reached out to Canadian authorities, urging them to investigate the matter.

Earlier, Last month, after a PIA plane landed in Canada from Islamabad, two flight attendants, Khalid Afridi and Fida Shah, went missing; they accompanied PIA flight PK772.

There have been several reports of PIA flight attendants, both male and female, allegedly going missing while on international duty and the management has time and again issued warnings against such action.

According to a PIA spokesperson, eight PIA employees have gone missing in the North American state over the past two years. Earlier, media reports suggested that PIA has implemented a strict policy to avoid any such incidents in the future by setting an age limit of over 50 years for cabin crew members.

The disappearance of the flight crew brings a bad name to the national carrier which is already battling multiple challenges starting from the fuel crisis to the blockage of flight operations to the United Kingdom and other European destinations.

If the disappearance spree continues, the Canadian authorities might impose restrictions on the carrier, further denting a blow to its reputation.

