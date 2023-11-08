  

Philippines considering extending e-Visa for foreigners

12:09 PM | 8 Nov, 2023
Philippines considering extending e-Visa for foreigners

MANILA - The authorities in the Philippines are working on a proposal to reform e-visa issuance, with expectations that the visas would be expanded.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has confirmed that the government was in the process of refining measures to extend electronic visas (e-Visas) for foreign visitors.

The statement came during a meeting with Indian Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran in Manila as the envoy proposed the extension of e-Visas for Indian nationals in the Philippines.

The request was acknowledged by President Marcos not only for Indian citizens but also for other foreigners in the country.

“It won’t be just India, we are doing it with…several other countries as well to keep it. Again, we will just apply the same principles that we did with others – to India. But that is something that’s easy for us,” the President was quoted as saying by Philippine News Agency.

“That’s going to be a good beginning of a good exchange between our two countries,”  he added.

It bears mentioning that recently Thailand waived visa requirements for travelers from India and now the Philippines is gearing up to facilitate flyers from the country.

The Philippines, an archipelago in Southeast Asia, is known for its stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and rich biodiversity. With over 7,000 islands, it offers a diverse range of experiences for travelers. The country welcomes millions of tourists each year, with an average of around 8 million international arrivals. At present, the population of the Philippines stands at approximately 113 million people, making it one of the most densely populated countries in the world.

The country boasts an array of breathtaking destinations. Boracay Island is famed for its powdery white sand beaches and vibrant nightlife. Palawan's Underground River, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers an awe-inspiring cave adventure. In Cebu, one can dive into the crystal-clear waters of Moalboal and swim with magnificent sea creatures while Banaue's terraced rice fields are a testament to ancient engineering.

Lastly, the historic city of Vigan showcases Spanish colonial architecture, while Siargao Island beckons surfers with its famous Cloud 9 wave.

