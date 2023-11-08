Philippines considering extending e-Visa for foreigners

MANILA - The authorities in the Philippines are working on a proposal to reform e-visa issuance, with expectations that the visas would be expanded.
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has confirmed that the government was in the process of refining measures to extend electronic visas (e-Visas) for foreign visitors.
The statement came during a meeting with Indian Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran in Manila as the envoy proposed the extension of e-Visas for Indian nationals in the Philippines.
The request was acknowledged by President Marcos not only for Indian citizens but also for other foreigners in the country.
“It won’t be just India, we are doing it with…several other countries as well to keep it. Again, we will just apply the same principles that we did with others – to India. But that is something that’s easy for us,” the President was quoted as saying by Philippine News Agency.
“That’s going to be a good beginning of a good exchange between our two countries,” he added.
It bears mentioning that recently Thailand waived visa requirements for travelers from India and now the Philippines is gearing up to facilitate flyers from the country.
The Philippines, an archipelago in Southeast Asia, is known for its stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and rich biodiversity. With over 7,000 islands, it offers a diverse range of experiences for travelers. The country welcomes millions of tourists each year, with an average of around 8 million international arrivals. At present, the population of the Philippines stands at approximately 113 million people, making it one of the most densely populated countries in the world.
The country boasts an array of breathtaking destinations. Boracay Island is famed for its powdery white sand beaches and vibrant nightlife. Palawan's Underground River, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers an awe-inspiring cave adventure. In Cebu, one can dive into the crystal-clear waters of Moalboal and swim with magnificent sea creatures while Banaue's terraced rice fields are a testament to ancient engineering.
Lastly, the historic city of Vigan showcases Spanish colonial architecture, while Siargao Island beckons surfers with its famous Cloud 9 wave.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of import payments pressure.
Pakistan's currency market witnesses a lot of buying of greenback for import payments, that outs rupee under pressure.
On Wednesday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 210 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.6
|77.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.65
|764.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.26
|39.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.99
|41.39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.66
|930.66
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.36
|61.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.95
|746.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.16
|78.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.17
|319.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold saw a marginal decline on Wednesday in the domestic market in line with a plunge in international prices.
On Wednesday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs214,000.
The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,477. In international market, the gold price declined by $15 to $1,968 per ounce.
A day earlier, gold prices also saw a decline in the local market, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,465
