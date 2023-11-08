England vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 - Free Live Streaming here

Defending champions England lingers at the bottom of the ICC World Cup points table, lower than the Netherlands, and despite exhibiting a pusillanimity campaign, England will eye to qualify for the Champions Trophy.

Today’s game might not affect both squads in the ongoing World Cup 2023, but the Champions Trophy 2025 qualification remained crucial for England.

The 40th game of the leading ICC event will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune as Buttler led the squad eyeing to get their second win in CWC 23.

England's World Cup campaign was poor but the reigning champions look to finish the two matches of the Cricket World Cup 2023 gracefully as they are already out of contention for the semi-finals.

The final two matches will help them qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy that is slated to be held in Pakistan in 2025.

The Netherlands’s chances of sneaking into the semi-finals are dim but they also eye making it to ICC Champions Trophy.

England vs Netherlands World Cup Match Live Streaming

England vs Netherlands match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan. The match is being telecasted live on PTV Sports and A-Sports.

Online Platform Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

England vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match live stream and TV coverage in other countries