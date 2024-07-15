Search

Immigration

Passport issuance delay likely to end soon as govt set to order new machines

Web Desk
06:54 PM | 15 Jul, 2024
Passport issuance delay likely to end soon as govt set to order new machines

ISLAMABAD - The woes of thousands of passport applicants are about to be over as the government has finally decided to order eight new machines for printing the travel document. 

Sources claim that the director general of immigration and passports has prepared a requisition for ordering new machines though approval from the interior ministry is awaited.

It is expected that the new passport machines would be ordered by September after which the process would be expedited. The details imply that six desktops and two e-passport machines will be procured, capable of printing 1,000 passports in an hour. 

The issue of delay in the printing of passports has been impacting thousands of Pakistanis for over a year; however, the procurement of passport machines would ease the applicants as well as the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports.

The shortage of lamination paper had triggered a backlog regarding the printing of passports causing inconvenience for citizens and youngsters who are leaving the country in large numbers.

At present, mostly urgent and e-passports are being delivered while those who want their passport through the standard process either need to wait or pull some strings.

The basic reason behind the backlog is the fact that the government of Pakistan imports the paper from France, but the consignment was delayed owing to a foreign currency problem.

There have been multiple efforts made in the past to clear the backlog but the issue persists to this day on top of the fact that hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis have left the country in recent years to look for better employment opportunities overseas.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

06:54 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Passport issuance delay likely to end soon as govt set to order new ...

06:37 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Venice tourist fee likely to increase: Details inside

06:16 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Visa for remote workers: Here's everything you need to know about ...

06:03 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

China expands visa-free transit policy with addition of new ports

07:11 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

Saudi Arabia arrests over 20,000 for violating residency, labor laws ...

06:44 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

Islamabad Airport outsourcing hits another snag: Here's fresh deadline

Advertisement

Latest

06:54 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Passport issuance delay likely to end soon as govt set to order new machines

Gold & Silver

05:53 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

Surge in gold prices: Global and local markets experience significant rise

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today Open Market Rates - 15 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 15, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)       
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 280.75
Euro EUR 301.25 303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.15 358.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65



Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: