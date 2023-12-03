Search

Immigration

Hajj 2024: Govt Hajj scheme fails to attract aspiring pilgrims as deadline nears

Web Desk
09:56 PM | 3 Dec, 2023
Hajj 2024: Govt Hajj scheme fails to attract aspiring pilgrims as deadline nears

ISLAMABAD - The government scheme for Hajj is failing to draw the expected response as the number of applicants for the upcoming pilgrimage is very low.

According to well-placed sources in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, only 7,000 pilgrims have shown interest from all over the country since the banks started receiving applications.

As far as the Sponsorship Scheme is concerned, the response is equally poor and stats imply that only 400 applications have been received so far against the total quota of over 20,000 seats for the upcoming Hajj under the said scheme, Samaa reported.

The government started receiving applications on November 27th and the process would continue till December 12th. The total number of Hajj seats for Pakistan for this year is around 180,000 and around 90,000 Pakistanis will be able to perform the annual pilgrimage under the government scheme. 

If the number of applications is more than the seats, there would be balloting amongst the applicants though there was no balloting last year as the number of pilgrims was already less than the seats. 

For this year, the government has also introduced the Short Hajj package which would be done in 20-25 days but would be more expensive than the regular Long Hajj. As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with an 8-day stay in Medinah.

The cost of Short Hajj stands at Rs 1,140, 000 for individuals from the southern region(Burewala, Bhakkar, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Jhang, and Dera Ghazi Khan) and Rs 1,150, 000 for those from the northern areas (Mansehra, Naran, Kaghan, Gilgit, Chilas, Passu, and Karimabad).

As part of the Hajj policy, the government has also permitted women to perform Hajj without the need of a mehram. 

As far as the bank account is concerned, those overseas Pakistanis having no bank account can open an Asaan account after arrival in Pakistan so that reimbursement (if any) can be made in case of changes in the cost of Hajj while a bank account is mandatory for those applying through regular Hajj scheme from within Pakistan.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

07:00 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

How to apply through Sponsorship Scheme for Hajj 2024? Here's ...

03:41 PM | 29 Nov, 2023

Hajj 2024 cost to be reduced by another Rs 50,000, confirms minister

08:23 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Hajj 2024: No reduction in private Hajj operators' quota from ...

09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

Hajj 2024 cost calculator: Govt launches online facility to find out ...

07:38 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Govt reduces Hajj 2024 cost, vows provision of best facilities: ...

02:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Australia issues temporary visas to besieged Palestinians as ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:39 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

Peugeot Pakistan offers New Year's discount on its models

Horoscope

09:31 AM | 3 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 3, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.

Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 3 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.15 287.95
Euro EUR 309.9 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.4 360.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.45 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.82 75.97
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.94 767.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.99 210.49
China Yuan CNY 39.78 39.88
Danish Krone DKK 41.95 42.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.38 36.48
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.39 935.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 742.16 750.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.5 79.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.45 212.95
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 325.38 325.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.05 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices increase in Pakistan; check out today gold rates in Pakistan - 3 December 2023  

The price of gold increased by thousands of rupees due to an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 3 December 2023

On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,800 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,450.

Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs201,482, 21 karat rate costs Rs192,325 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,850.

Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Sunday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: