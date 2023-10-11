Schengen-style visa approved for Gulf countries: Here's how it will make travel easy for residents

DUBAI - The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are now inching close to revolutionizing travel between the countries with the approval of a unified visa scheme.
During a meeting of GCC ministers in Muscat last week, Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism in Oman, announced that the unified visa has been approved unanimously which means that the citizens from these countries would have extended liberty to fly throughout the region.
The unified visa is a tourist’s ticket to explore the six-member Gulf bloc comprising the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait without requiring separate visas.
The news regarding the Schengen-style visa circulated in May this year when Fatima Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism in Bahrain, said discussions have been taking place at the ministerial level among GCC nations on how to achieve a unified single visa.
The Gulf countries are now looking to implement a visa that would allow visitors to travel between countries that make up the Gulf bloc with ease and comfort as currently, tourists have to get visas for the six Gulf countries separately.
Regarding the timeline of implementation of the visa, Omani media quoted Minister Mahrouqi as saying that the scheme would be launched “very soon”, without specifying the timeline.
Moreover, local media in Oman reported that participants at the regional interior ministers meeting in November would discuss the matter.
Once implemented, the scheme would expand the travel options of GCC residents besides creating an opportunity for a common booking platform and a joint tourism website.
The original Schengen zone - on whose pattern the GCC countries are promulgating visa regime - was created in 1985 and allows people and goods to travel freely, usually without showing travel or customs documents. This creates opportunities for tourism related revenue for the countries and offers virtually no hurdle for travelers.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 11, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|291.1
|294
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.6
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.4
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Karachi
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Quetta
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Attock
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Multan
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
Today Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs201,300 for 1 Tola.
The gold rate calculation depends on making charges, the price of mixed alloys and purity, Above mentioned are the prices of gold in Pakistan.
21 karat rate for per tola in Karachi is available at Rs176138.
Price of 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs,201300, whereas price of 23 Karat, 10 grams stands at Rs172,590.
Price of 1 gram of Gold in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs17259, and 21 Karat stands at Rs15821.
