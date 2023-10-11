Jannat Mirza goes hiking in Japan

Jannat Mirza, a true gem in the world of Pakistani social media, is not just a pretty face; she's a powerhouse of talent. With a staggering TikTok following of over 23 million loyal fans and a massive Instagram army of 4.8 million followers, she's a digital force to be reckoned with. But Jannat is more than just a social media sensation; she's a thriving entrepreneur, proudly managing her upscale salon in Faisalabad.
Recently, she celebrated her 23rd birthday in style and decided to embark on an unforgettable journey to Japan. Currently, she's soaking in the wonders of this beautiful country.
Today, she treated her followers to a delightful glimpse of her Japanese escapade. She shared stunning pictures from a picturesque hiking adventure on her Instagram stories, accompanied by her sister, Alishba Anjum. Their journey began during the day, and they reached the summit just as the evening painted the sky in hues of twilight.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-11/1697024549-4796.jpegAPI Response:
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 11, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|291.1
|294
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.6
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.4
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Karachi
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Quetta
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Attock
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Multan
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
Today Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs201,300 for 1 Tola.
The gold rate calculation depends on making charges, the price of mixed alloys and purity, Above mentioned are the prices of gold in Pakistan.
21 karat rate for per tola in Karachi is available at Rs176138.
Price of 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs,201300, whereas price of 23 Karat, 10 grams stands at Rs172,590.
Price of 1 gram of Gold in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs17259, and 21 Karat stands at Rs15821.
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.