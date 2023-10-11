Jannat Mirza goes hiking in Japan

Jannat Mirza, a true gem in the world of Pakistani social media, is not just a pretty face; she's a powerhouse of talent. With a staggering TikTok following of over 23 million loyal fans and a massive Instagram army of 4.8 million followers, she's a digital force to be reckoned with. But Jannat is more than just a social media sensation; she's a thriving entrepreneur, proudly managing her upscale salon in Faisalabad.

Recently, she celebrated her 23rd birthday in style and decided to embark on an unforgettable journey to Japan. Currently, she's soaking in the wonders of this beautiful country.

Today, she treated her followers to a delightful glimpse of her Japanese escapade. She shared stunning pictures from a picturesque hiking adventure on her Instagram stories, accompanied by her sister, Alishba Anjum. Their journey began during the day, and they reached the summit just as the evening painted the sky in hues of twilight.

