Jannat Mirza's gets a blank cheque in birthday gift

The gorgeous and charismatic Pakistani TikTok sensation and model, Jannat Mirzaki, delighted her fans by sharing a video unveiling the exquisite gifts she received on her birthday.

Jannat's video has become the hottest topic on Instagram, and for good reason—her friends showered her with presents from renowned brands to mark the special occasion.

Surrounded by her sisters, she eagerly tore into her birthday bounty while seated on the floor. The anticipation was palpable as she opened the first box, revealing a pair of sleek black high heels. The excitement continued to mount when the second box revealed a stunning pair of pink high heels, adding a touch of glamour to her birthday celebrations.

Mirza's father handed her a blank cheque. In essence, a blank check is a check where the person providing it leaves the amount field empty, only endorsing it with their signature.

On September 14, she celebrated a significant milestone in her life as she turned 23, a birthday that coincided with yet another remarkable achievement: the completion of her fashion design degree.