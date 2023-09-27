Friendship wins Pak-China friendly cricket match in Lahore

LAHORE – Friendship won the Pak-China Friendly Cricket Match that took place here at the LCCA Ground on Wednesday and after a good competition, Pak-China Green outplayed Pak-China Red by 9 wickets.

The 1st Pak-China Friendship Cricket Match 2023 has marked new dimension of Sino-Pak relations spanning over 72 years in the backdrop of return of cricket in Hangzhou Asian Games underway in China. Taking everybody storm, Pak-China Friendship Cricket Match, that enthused cricketing fans particularly Lahori cricket-lovers, was organized in collaboration with Chinese Consulate Lahore and Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR). Pak-China Cricket Team Red was captained by Luo Jianxue and Pak-China Cricket Team Green was led by Yasir Habib Khan.

The momentous event was graced by PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf as chief guest from Pakistan side while Chinese Acting Consul General Lahore Cao Ke was chief guest from Chinese side. Other dignitaries present on the occasion were Lahore Qalandars owners Atif Rana and Sameen Rana, former cricketers Misbah ul Haq, Nadeem Khan, Junaid Zia, LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, Moazzam Klair, Fakhar Shah, IIRMR Chairman Muhammad Mehdi and President Yasir Habib Khan, Vice President Muhammad Faisal, PCJCCI President Moazam Ghurki and Secretary General Salahuddin and others.

Speaking on the occasion, PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf said that this is a great initiative taken by Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) to engage the Chinese nationals in a healthy cricket event. “Chinese have starting taking keen interest in cricket and we are ready to provide every facility their national cricket team needs. We will welcome them at our state-of-the-art National Cricket Academy and try to transform them into the champions of the game under our able coaches and trainers.”

Chinese Acting Consul General Lahore Cao Ke in his speech said that one of another unique aspects that unites China and Pakistan is our shared love for cricket. “Let’s wish the Pakistan cricket team be the final winner of Asian Games,” he added.

“While as we all know, though there’s 3 billion population in the world is fan of this sport, cricket is not traditionally associated with China, but we know the passion for this sport runs deeply in Pakistan's culture, we want cricket to be a bridge between our people. Just as Pakistani play table tennis and Chinese play cricket, this newfound bond is a beautiful illustration of how sports can transcend borders and bring our people and our heart together,” he added.

Moreover, in order to provide the best possible conditions for cricketers in Asian Games, China develop brand new cricket infrastructure. For example, the organizer of Hangzhou Asian Games look around all over China to find the perfect soil for the cricket playing field. It's clear that China is committed to not only welcome the sport back to the show but also offering best opportunities for international teams to play and grow.

He said that it is an extraordinary moment as we prepare to witness the historic first-ever friendly T-10 match between China and Pakistan. The playing side for this momentous occasion includes distinguished dignitaries, Chinese consuls, renowned journalists, beloved celebrities, and some Chinese compatriots. Today, as we gather on the cricket field, we not only celebrate this exciting match but also the deepening of bonds and friendship between our two nations.

He said that let us celebrate China's National Day and the ongoing Asian Games, let us also celebrate the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

“As we commemorate this momentous day, it's worth highlighting another significant event on the horizon—the 19th Asian Games is hosted in the vibrant city of Hangzhou China from September 23 to October 8. These games not only showcase China's commitment to sports and athleticism but also serve as a platform for promoting friendship and cooperation among Asian nations. And most exciting for us, cricket come back to Asian Games at the second time, with the first time in 2010 Asian Games held in Guangzhou, China. It's a important decision from China to foster harmony and unity in the region and beyond. Cricketing world hopes that the holding of cricket match between Pakistan and China will open up a new window of bosom cordial ties that stood unchanged withstanding test of time.”

IIRMR Chairman Muhammad Mehdi said that institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) is dedicated to bolster Pak-China relations and 1st Pak-China friendly Cricket match has tugged the strings of all hearts influenced by new flavor of congenial delicacy between both brethren countries.