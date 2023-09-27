Digitization of Hajj on the cards as minister unveils plan: Here's what will change

ISLAMABAD - The upcoming year's Hajj would be digitized to streamline the process and to make it more convenient for the pilgrims, it emerged on Wednesday.

The caretaker minister for religious affairs Aneeq Ahmed met caretaker minister for Information Technology, Umar Saif and discussed the plan to make the operation paperless.

The religious affairs minister said the digitization would include a mobile application that offers pilgrims detailed information and tracking features during their stay in the holy kingdom.

“A live mobile app will be developed for the convenience of pilgrims in which all details and tracking will be possible, a statement from the religious ministry quoted Ahmed as saying.

“We want Hajj operations to be completely digitized and made end-to-end paperless,” Ahmed said and added that a computerized system will also be implemented which would help pilgrims keep track of their financial transactions and movements during the religious stay in Saudi Arabia.

It was also decided that the management information system of private Hajj groups would be made more functional.

On the other hand, Umar Saif said Pakistan would develop a web portal which would feature “independent reviews” from pilgrims through which pilgrims will be able to give their feedback digitally regarding Hajj operations and facilities.

Over 81,000 Pakistani pilgrims performed the pilgrimage under the government scheme this year. The government had not done any balloting this time due to lesser number of pilgrims.

The decision to digitize Hajj operations comes after Aneeq Ahmed completed his tour to the Holy Kingdom in which both sides discussed ways to improve the facilities provided to the pilgrims; Saudi Arabia already utilized the power of Information Technology to harness applications like Nusuk for pilgrims.

Earlier, the religious affairs ministry also announced to unveil a short term package for 18-20 days so that the pilgrims can avail the offer and perform religious duties with ease and economy. Generally the Hajj package under the government scheme is for 40 days which becomes expensive.