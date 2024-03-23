Indian travelers asked to register online before visiting Hong Kong

NEW DELHI - The Consulate General of India has made it compulsory to get online Pre-Arrival Registration (PAR) for short visits of up to 14 days to Hong Kong.

The new regulation for entry to Hong Kong aims to facilitate smoother immigration processes and minimize potential entry denials due to incomplete documentation.

According to the advisory issued by the Indian consulate, individuals planning short trips to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) are required to complete the online PAR before their departure.

The details confirm that the PAR is valid for six months and allows for multiple entries besides serving as an essential prerequisite for Indian visitors intending to spend time in Hong Kong.

Under the streamlined electronic system implemented by the Hong Kong Immigration Department, Indian travelers can register their travel details online in advance, expediting the immigration process upon arrival.

Travelers must carry a printed copy of the approved PAR on white A4-size paper, along with other essential documents such as a passport valid for at least six months, confirmed return or onward tickets, a verified hotel reservation, evidence of the genuine purpose of their visit, and documentation proving adequate financial means.

The advisory emphasizes the importance of ensuring that the details provided in the PAR exactly match those in the traveler's passport to avoid any issues during immigration clearance. It has been warned that any discrepancy could lead to entry denial.

In light of such incidents, the Indian consulate urges Indian nationals to adhere strictly to the Government of HKSAR's regulations and requirements to minimize the possibility of inconvenience or entry refusal.

It is to be clarified that the process for getting PAR is simple and can be completed online through the Hong Kong Immigration Department website. Travelers should open the Immigration Department website and click the 'Pre-Arrival Registration for Indian Nationals' section.

After this, the forms should be filled out with personal details, travel information, and passport details before finally submitting it; remember to write the exact details to avoid any inconvenience.

Upon successful registration, the applicants receive a confirmation email with a reference number. Travelers should print a copy of this confirmation for records.