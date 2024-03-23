Search

Did Agha Ali just confirm his divorce from Hina Altaf?

05:46 PM | 23 Mar, 2024
KARACHI – Pakistani actor Agha Ali has once again made a cryptic statement about parting ways with his wife Hina Altaf. 

In a recent interview when he was asked about household tasks, Bhagam Bhag actor replied he lived alone as he could not spend much time with his family due to hectic schedule of shooting. “I prefer to do all my work myself”.

The statement has fuelled the rumours that he had parted ways with Hina Altaf as both were not spotted together since long. 

In November 2023, Agha Ali removed his wedding pictures with actress Hina Altaf from social media, fueling speculations about their divorce. 

The divorce rumours gained traction last year when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Agha Ali embarked on a solo trip to Greece, accompanied by the deletion of Hina's photos and cryptic captions from his Instagram. 

Adding to the speculation, Hina Altaf had also changed her last name on Instagram from 'Agha' to 'Altaf,' appearing to confirm the divorce, though fans clung to hope.

It's worth noting that the duo tied the knot in May 2020, appearing together on screen and showcasing their relationship even before marriage.

