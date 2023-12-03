Ducky Bhai shaves his head, beard to celebrate 6m YouTube subscribers

Pakistani YouTube sensation Saad Rehman, famously known as Ducky Bhai, has once again captivated his dedicated fan base by fulfilling a unique pledge.
Recently hitting the remarkable milestone of 6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, the popular content creator stayed true to his word: he shaved off both his head and beard as a token of appreciation to his faithful viewers.
Ducky Bhai, acknowledged for his entertaining and often witty content, has emerged as a well-known figure in the Pakistani online community.
His channel, fittingly titled ‘Ducky Bhai,’ has gained immense traction, and his foray into vlogging has only heightened the anticipation among his fans.
The YouTube star, who exchanged vows with Arooba Jatoi in a private ceremony in January 2023, has been offering glimpses into his personal life through vlogs featuring his wife.
Saad’s choice to involve his audience in these personal moments has been met with overwhelming positivity, further cementing his bond with viewers.
The shaving stunt, performed in celebration of the remarkable 6 million subscriber milestone, has become the talk of the town.
Fans flooded social media platforms, expressing admiration for Ducky Bhai’s dedication to his promises and appreciating the good-humored approach he chose to commemorate this achievement.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.
Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.15
|287.95
|Euro
|EUR
|309.9
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.4
|360.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.45
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.82
|75.97
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.94
|767.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.99
|210.49
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.78
|39.88
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.38
|36.48
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.39
|935.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.16
|750.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.5
|79.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.45
|212.95
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.38
|325.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.05
|8.09
The price of gold increased by thousands of rupees due to an upward trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,800 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,450.
Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs201,482, 21 karat rate costs Rs192,325 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,850.
Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Sunday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
