Ducky Bhai shaves his head, beard to celebrate 6m YouTube subscribers

Pakistani YouTube sensation Saad Rehman, famously known as Ducky Bhai, has once again captivated his dedicated fan base by fulfilling a unique pledge.

Recently hitting the remarkable milestone of 6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, the popular content creator stayed true to his word: he shaved off both his head and beard as a token of appreciation to his faithful viewers.

Ducky Bhai, acknowledged for his entertaining and often witty content, has emerged as a well-known figure in the Pakistani online community.

His channel, fittingly titled ‘Ducky Bhai,’ has gained immense traction, and his foray into vlogging has only heightened the anticipation among his fans.

The YouTube star, who exchanged vows with Arooba Jatoi in a private ceremony in January 2023, has been offering glimpses into his personal life through vlogs featuring his wife.

Saad’s choice to involve his audience in these personal moments has been met with overwhelming positivity, further cementing his bond with viewers.

The shaving stunt, performed in celebration of the remarkable 6 million subscriber milestone, has become the talk of the town.

Fans flooded social media platforms, expressing admiration for Ducky Bhai’s dedication to his promises and appreciating the good-humored approach he chose to commemorate this achievement.

