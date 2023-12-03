Eight people including two security personnel killed in Chilas bus attack

GHIZAR – Eight people, including two security personnel, were gunned down in a terror incident as passenger bus comes under attack in northern Pakistan on Saturday.
Initial reports suggest that eight people were killed and over two dozens suffered injuries in shooting incident. The attack happened in the northwestern district of Chilas as the passenger coach was travelling between Rawalpindi and Gilgit Baltistan.
Local officials said the bus was ambushed at Karakoram Highway, near the Hadur area. Soon after the incident, the bus was caught fire.
Deputy Commissioner of the region said the cowardly attack resulted in the deaths of two security personnel and the injury of one member of the Special Protection Unit.
Later, cops, security forces and rescuers rushed to the area and moved the bodies and injured to a nearby medical facility.
Meanwhile, no group has claimed responsibility for the terror attack.
The recent gun attack was the latest in a series of attacks on civilian and security forces as parts of Pakistan witnessed serious law and order situation amid a resurgence of terror groups.
