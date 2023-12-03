Australia announces Test squad for Pakistan series including ‘tainted’ David Warner

Pakistan, and Australia are all set for a 3-match Test series for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, and the hosts have announced their travelling squad for the series starting December 14.

Aussie opener David Warner has been roped in for the series as the 37-year-old is likely to get farewell of his choice in red ball cricket.

Warner, who remained in the news for unwanted reasons, will be in line for his dream farewell on his home ground in Sydney next month. His inclusion in the playing XI raised many questions as Warner averaged 28 in test matches since 2019 when he made a triple ton against Team Pakistan.

Other than Warner, Aussie quick Lance Morris has been recalled to the squad while Cameron Green, Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey have been picked for the game.

Seamer Nathan Lyon has recovered from injury and he replaced Todd Murphy.

Meanwhile, David Warner's inclusion to the squad to publicly announce his hope for a Sydney finish garnered backlash from his ex-teammate, fast bowler Mitchell Johnson as latter slammed Warner for the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history.

Referring to the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, Warner was slapped with ban for his role in the scandal for a year.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner.