IN PICTURES: Hania Aamir shares recent clicks from Dubai, hangs out with Indian singers

Noor Fatima
03:00 PM | 3 Dec, 2023
Hania Aamir
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Who knew Hania Aamir would take over the entertainment industry and social media at the same time? From her commercially and critically successful films and dramas to her casual hangouts with Bollywood singers, there's barely any adventure that the fair skinned maiden hasn't experienced!

Securing a whopping 11 million followers on Instagram alone — making her one of the most followed Pakistani actor in the entire industry — the Titli diva shares intimate moments from her professional and personal life to keep her fans updated.

The social media handles of the Janaan star are full of delightful moments, as she keeps fans hooked, giving them FOMO on multiple occasions, and the latest set of pictures and snippets aren't anything new! 

Having fun in Dubai and hanging out with Indian Punjabi singer Karan Aujla and Indian rapper Badshah, Aamir's post left fans of the three stars pretty startled and happy

The gorgeous diva's post amassed hundreds of thousands of reactions where fans showering the actress with compliments.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-12-03/1701598365-2437.jpg 

On the work front, Aamir has proven herself to be an accomplished star who has several commercial hits under her belt. Some of her most critically acclaimed films and television dramas include Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Dil Ke Chor, and Pyaar Kahani. Aamir is set to make her Netflix debut with Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix show, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

Facebook Comments

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

