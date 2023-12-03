Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram radiate elegance in latest wedding pictures

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his darling wife Lin Laishram were all smiles as they posed for the camera at their wedding after party.

Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in a beautiful Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur on November 29. They also made their first public appearance at the Mumbai airport as a married couple the next day.

The Highway star shared a bunch of pictures from their wedding after party. Pictures shared on Hooda's official Instagram handle captured the couple's joyous celebrations and excitement to start a new chapter in their lives.

Hooda and Laishram exchanged vows in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony. The Murder 3 actor took to Instagram, sharing glimpses of their special day in Imphal, captioning it, "From today, we are one".

The stars also had their wedding rituals making rounds on the internet — prompting netizens to be smitten with the couple. Footage from the Chumthang Shannapung resort showcased the wedding rituals, featuring Hooda participating in the ceremonial puja. The radiant bride, Lin, adorned in a customary Manipuri bridal attire, wore the Potloi, a cylindrical skirt made from sturdy fabric and bamboo. Accompanied by her family, she looked stunning in the traditional ensemble.

In a heartwarming video, Lin engaged in traditional rituals, sharing smiles with Randeep during the ceremony. Friends and family members were also seen extending their congratulations. The actor expressed his joy about following Manipuri traditions in an interview with ANI, stating, "It feels very good. I felt that it’s only respectful to come and marry in the bride’s tradition."

Despite hearing about the groom's lengthy sit-down in Meitei love marriages, he eagerly looked forward to experiencing the ceremony and traditions. Randeep emphasized his desire to embrace his life partner's culture, sharing, "I want to experience my life partner’s culture. That’s why I am here."

Detailing their journey, Randeep revealed, "We have been friends for a very long time. We’ve had a great friendship since we met at Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group called Motley.

“He was my senior there,” Lin added, "We have been talking about Manipuri culture for a long time. I am praying for a happy future filled with lots of kids and abundance. I love that we’re taking our friendship forward and becoming family."