Randeep Hooda and Lin Laisharam announce marriage date, venue

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood's handsome hunk, Randeep Hooda, who will soon be tying the knot.

The Highway actor took to his social media to announce his wedding with actress Lin Laisharam. The couple shared a joint statement and revealed their wedding date.

The couple added that the wedding ceremony will be taking place in Imphal. Hooda and Laisharam drew parallels with Mahabharat and Arjun-Chitrangada's wedding and sought the blessings of their family and friends, according to the statement.

“Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends,” the statement reads.

“We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai,” it further states.

“As we are set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep(sic).”

Randeep Hooda will next be seen in Swatantra Veer Savarkar, a film based on Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Hooda also has Unfair and Lovely opposite Ileana D'Cruz, and Laal Rang 2 in the pipeline.

