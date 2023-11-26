Search

Banks across Pakistan to begin receiving Hajj applications from tomorrow

10:35 PM | 26 Nov, 2023
Pakistani banks to receive Hajj applications from Nov 27
Source: Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced that banks across the country will accept applications for the government's Hajj scheme from November 27 to December 12, 2023.

Streamlining the application process, the Ministry has enlisted the support of 15 banks, ensuring a smoother experience for applicants to submit their forms and payments. This strategic partnership aims to facilitate a seamless process for the thousands of hopefuls eager to secure a spot in the revered journey.

While the official deadline for application submission is December 12, 2023, there's a grace period for valid ID card holders. They have the opportunity to submit applications until December 2024, providing an extended window for those who may have missed the initial application period.

This year's Hajj pilgrimage marks a significant stride towards gender inclusivity. For the first time, women will have the opportunity to undertake the sacred journey without the traditional requirement of a male companion, symbolizing a progressive shift in the approach to this religious obligation.

With an expected surge in applications, the Ministry has unveiled plans for a fair lottery system in the event that the number of applicants exceeds the allocated quota. This measure ensures transparency and equal opportunity for all applicants vying for the chance to embark on the spiritual pilgrimage.

As part of the government's commitment to facilitating the pilgrimage, a special quota of 25,000 has been designated under the sponsorship scheme. This offers an alternative avenue for those eager to participate in the Hajj journey, providing a diverse range of opportunities for prospective pilgrims.

In an effort to internationalize the annual pilgrimage, applicants residing abroad are required to submit their applications along with dollars. This global dimension adds a unique element to the application process, catering to the diverse range of Pakistani nationals located across the world.

To prioritize familial ties, the Ministry has introduced an exemption from the lottery for applicants and their dependents. This strategic move aims to ensure a shared spiritual experience for families and close relatives, fostering a sense of unity during the sacred pilgrimage.

As the nation eagerly awaits the outcome of the lottery and the subsequent announcement of successful applicants, the annual Hajj pilgrimage remains a poignant and cherished tradition for Muslims across Pakistan. The Ministry's strategic measures and the inclusive changes introduced this year aim to enhance the experience for all participants, fostering a sense of unity and devotion among the diverse pool of pilgrims.

