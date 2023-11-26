Banks across Pakistan to begin receiving Hajj applications from tomorrow

Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced that banks across the country will accept applications for the government's Hajj scheme from November 27 to December 12, 2023.
Streamlining the application process, the Ministry has enlisted the support of 15 banks, ensuring a smoother experience for applicants to submit their forms and payments. This strategic partnership aims to facilitate a seamless process for the thousands of hopefuls eager to secure a spot in the revered journey.
While the official deadline for application submission is December 12, 2023, there's a grace period for valid ID card holders. They have the opportunity to submit applications until December 2024, providing an extended window for those who may have missed the initial application period.
This year's Hajj pilgrimage marks a significant stride towards gender inclusivity. For the first time, women will have the opportunity to undertake the sacred journey without the traditional requirement of a male companion, symbolizing a progressive shift in the approach to this religious obligation.
With an expected surge in applications, the Ministry has unveiled plans for a fair lottery system in the event that the number of applicants exceeds the allocated quota. This measure ensures transparency and equal opportunity for all applicants vying for the chance to embark on the spiritual pilgrimage.
As part of the government's commitment to facilitating the pilgrimage, a special quota of 25,000 has been designated under the sponsorship scheme. This offers an alternative avenue for those eager to participate in the Hajj journey, providing a diverse range of opportunities for prospective pilgrims.
In an effort to internationalize the annual pilgrimage, applicants residing abroad are required to submit their applications along with dollars. This global dimension adds a unique element to the application process, catering to the diverse range of Pakistani nationals located across the world.
To prioritize familial ties, the Ministry has introduced an exemption from the lottery for applicants and their dependents. This strategic move aims to ensure a shared spiritual experience for families and close relatives, fostering a sense of unity during the sacred pilgrimage.
As the nation eagerly awaits the outcome of the lottery and the subsequent announcement of successful applicants, the annual Hajj pilgrimage remains a poignant and cherished tradition for Muslims across Pakistan. The Ministry's strategic measures and the inclusive changes introduced this year aim to enhance the experience for all participants, fostering a sense of unity and devotion among the diverse pool of pilgrims.
Pakistani rupee witnessed recovery against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.
On Sunday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.07
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
Gold prices increased in Pakistan as the yellow metal gained grounds in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,700.
Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,549, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,525 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs162,450 for tola.
In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Karachi
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Quetta
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Attock
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Multan
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
