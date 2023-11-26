Search

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami rescues man from his car after accident

11:45 PM | 26 Nov, 2023
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami rescues man from his car after accident
Following an impressive performance in the 2023 ICC World Cup, Mohammed Shami, India's top bowler, rescued a guy who had suffered an accident in the Uttarakhand town of Nainital.

With more than 11 million followers on his official Instagram account, Shami shared a video of the guy that showed the pacer and his group assisting the accident victim.

"He's really fortunate that God granted him a second chance at life. His vehicle crashed into my automobile just in front of it on a hilly route close to Nanital. We removed him quite securely," Shami said in the caption.

He revealed that because his automobile was following the vehicle involved in the collision, he and the other passengers could quickly get to the victim's aid and rescue him from the car.

After finishing as the World Cup's top wicket-taker, Shami has been resting. In the seven matches he played during the tournament, he has 24 wickets to his name.

During the India-Australia series, the pacer is not included in the Indian squad. He is likely to be selected for the South Africa-India series.

