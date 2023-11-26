Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami rescues man from his car after accident

Following an impressive performance in the 2023 ICC World Cup, Mohammed Shami, India's top bowler, rescued a guy who had suffered an accident in the Uttarakhand town of Nainital.
With more than 11 million followers on his official Instagram account, Shami shared a video of the guy that showed the pacer and his group assisting the accident victim.
"He's really fortunate that God granted him a second chance at life. His vehicle crashed into my automobile just in front of it on a hilly route close to Nanital. We removed him quite securely," Shami said in the caption.
He revealed that because his automobile was following the vehicle involved in the collision, he and the other passengers could quickly get to the victim's aid and rescue him from the car.
After finishing as the World Cup's top wicket-taker, Shami has been resting. In the seven matches he played during the tournament, he has 24 wickets to his name.
During the India-Australia series, the pacer is not included in the Indian squad. He is likely to be selected for the South Africa-India series.
Pakistani rupee witnessed recovery against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.
On Sunday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.07
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
Gold prices increased in Pakistan as the yellow metal gained grounds in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,700.
Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,549, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,525 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs162,450 for tola.
In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Karachi
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Quetta
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Attock
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Multan
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
