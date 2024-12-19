Blow to South Africa ahead of second ODI against Pakistan

CAPE TOW – South African spinner Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the ODI series against Pakistan due to injury.

The announcement was made by Cricket South Africa, stating that Maharaj will not be part of the team for the last two ODI matches against Pakistan.

Spinner Bjorn Fortuin has replaced in the team ahead of the second ODI, which is scheduled for today, Thursday.

Keshav Maharaj’s rehab program will begin in Durban, the Cricket South Africa said.

The development has served a blow to South Africa as they remain under pressure to stay alive while Men in Green are looking to clinch ODI series at Newlands after winning first game thriller of three-match series.

Bavuma-led African squad will be looking to win the toss today as both teams will be looking to bat first in a game touted as a series decider.

The visitors, on the other hand, are in a strong position after their dominant seven-wicket win. Salman Agha’s four-wicket haul and Saim Ayub’s 109 led them to victory, although seasoned guns like Babar Azam and Rizwan will need to step up.