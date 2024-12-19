Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

ChatGPT joins WhatsApp as AI conversations got personal; Check full guide here

Chatgpt Joins Whatsapp As Ai Conversations Got Personal Check Full Guide Here

LONDON – Internet users continue to see advancements in AI chatbot ChatGPT which is now being used by over 200 million weekly users – a number that doubles in a year – and to make it more accessible, the leading chatbots now connect with users on WhatsApp, which is used by 3 billion people globally.

San Francisco-based AI giant rolled out experimental service, bringing popular chatbot to instant messaging app. The service is designed to make ChatGPT more accessible by allowing users to interact with AI without need for a specific app or account.

Chatgpt Joins Whatsapp As Ai Conversations Got Personal Check Full Guide Here

Americans and Canadians can access it by dialing 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) to connect with AI via phone call, while those in supported countries can message the same number on WhatsApp to start a conversation. The new feature eliminates the need for a dedicated app, making it easier for more people to engage with ChatGPT.

The new WhatsApp service by ChatGPT offerss simple way for users to chat by typing and speaking. The company also clarified that ChatGPT will not initiate calls or chats, and that users must start a conversation by dialing the number or messaging it on WhatsApp.

This stunning feature reflects OpenAI’s efforts to broaden access to its AI technology and make it available through more common communication platforms like WhatsApp.

Chat GPT vs Google Bard: What s the difference? How to earn through these AI services?

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 19 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 279.25
Euro EUR 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.4 353.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 175.85 178.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.64 742.64
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.42 196.82
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.86 906.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 719.04 727.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 311.29 314.09
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search