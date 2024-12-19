ChatGPT joins WhatsApp as AI conversations got personal; Check full guide here

LONDON – Internet users continue to see advancements in AI chatbot ChatGPT which is now being used by over 200 million weekly users – a number that doubles in a year – and to make it more accessible, the leading chatbots now connect with users on WhatsApp, which is used by 3 billion people globally.

San Francisco-based AI giant rolled out experimental service, bringing popular chatbot to instant messaging app. The service is designed to make ChatGPT more accessible by allowing users to interact with AI without need for a specific app or account.

Americans and Canadians can access it by dialing 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) to connect with AI via phone call, while those in supported countries can message the same number on WhatsApp to start a conversation. The new feature eliminates the need for a dedicated app, making it easier for more people to engage with ChatGPT.

The new WhatsApp service by ChatGPT offerss simple way for users to chat by typing and speaking. The company also clarified that ChatGPT will not initiate calls or chats, and that users must start a conversation by dialing the number or messaging it on WhatsApp.

This stunning feature reflects OpenAI’s efforts to broaden access to its AI technology and make it available through more common communication platforms like WhatsApp.