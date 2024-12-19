Right Quest urges Implementation of Harm Reduction Strategies for Smoke-Free Pakistan

KARACHI – A seminar was held recently where experts advocating for tobacco harm reduction encouraged for regulatory measures for smoke-free alternatives to help address the country’s significant public health challenges related to smoking.

Right Quest, an advocacy group, hosted a high-level. stakeholder seminar on Tobacco Harm Reduction which was attended by public health officials, medical professionals, and representatives from non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the media, and local community members who play crucial roles in enhancing public awareness and advocating for harm reduction policies.

Pakistan grapples with high smoking rates, contributing to over 160,000 smoking-related deaths annually. Despite being a signatory to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, current measures, including heavy taxation and bans, have not led to significant reductions in smoking prevalence. According to WHO, a large proportion of the world’s 1.3 billion smokers reside in low- and middle-income countries like Pakistan, further straining healthcare systems.

Adnan Farooq, CEO of Right Quest, emphasized the importance of exploring new strategies to combat smoking-related issues. “The economic burden of smoking-related illnesses in Pakistan is substantial, estimated at Rs615 billion annually, approximately 1.6% of the country’s GDP. It’s time to explore complementary solutions such as regulated smoke-free alternatives, which could play a role in reducing harm and improving public health outcomes,” he said.

International examples provide useful insights. Countries like Sweden and Japan have demonstrated how the integration of smoke-free alternatives into tobacco control policies can reduce smoking rates. Sweden’s use of snus and oral nicotine pouches has made it the first country in the world to achieve a smoke-free status, with only 4.5% of the population smoking. Similarly, Japan reported a significant decline in smoking rates following the introduction of HTPs. These alternatives, such as oral nicotine pouches, e-cigarettes (vapes), and Heated Tobacco Products (HTPs), are believed to reduce harm by eliminating combustion, which produces many of the toxic chemicals found in traditional cigarettes.

Right Quest supports a balanced approach to regulation, aiming to ensure smoke-free products are safe, while also educating consumers and discouraging misuse. “Evidence shows that smoke-free products contain fewer harmful chemicals compared to traditional cigarettes, which could make them a viable option for smokers seeking alternatives,” Farooq added.

The organization ensured that such seminars would be held in the future to raise awareness on tobacco harm reduction and would involve policymakers, health professionals, and other stakeholders to consider these alternatives as part of a modernized tobacco harm reduction control strategy. By taking a collaborative approach, Pakistan can work towards reducing the health and economic burdens associated with smoking while ensuring safeguards are in place for public safety.