ICC confirms Pakistan-India matches on neutral venues until 2027

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a groundbreaking resolution for the long-standing stalemate over Pakistan-India cricket matches, including the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. As part of the newly approved “Fusion Formula,” matches between the two nations will be played at neutral venues until 2027.

The ICC board has endorsed the Fusion Formula, which will apply to major tournaments such as the Champions Trophy, Women’s World Cup, and Men’s T20 World Cup. Under the agreement, India’s matches in the eight-team 2025 Champions Trophy will be held at neutral venues. Similarly, events hosted by India, including the 2025 Women’s World Cup and the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, will also feature neutral venues for matches against Pakistan.

Pakistan will host another ICC event in 2028, as the nation has been awarded the Women’s T20 World Cup. The Fusion Formula will also apply to this tournament, ensuring Pakistan-India matches and knock-out fixtures are held on neutral grounds.

Additionally, the agreement stipulates that all ICC event matches involving Pakistan and India will take place on neutral venues selected by the host board until 2027.

Tri-Nation T20 Series Proposed

To compensate for Pakistan not hosting India’s matches during the 2025 Champions Trophy, the ICC has proposed a tri-nation T20 series. This series would include Pakistan, India, and another Asian full member or associate member team, with all matches to be held at a neutral venue.

While the ICC board has given preliminary approval, the Pakistan and India cricket boards are finalizing the agreement, which will be formally ratified in the coming months.

India remains the host for the 2025 Women’s World Cup and the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, while Pakistan continues preparations for hosting the Champions Trophy 2025, adhering to the new arrangements.

The resolution signifies a crucial step in fostering cricketing ties between the two nations, ensuring fans worldwide can continue enjoying one of the sport’s fiercest rivalries.