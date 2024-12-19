Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

ICC confirms Pakistan-India matches on neutral venues until 2027

ICC Confirms Pakistan-India Matches on Neutral Venues Until 2027

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a groundbreaking resolution for the long-standing stalemate over Pakistan-India cricket matches, including the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. As part of the newly approved “Fusion Formula,” matches between the two nations will be played at neutral venues until 2027.

The ICC board has endorsed the Fusion Formula, which will apply to major tournaments such as the Champions Trophy, Women’s World Cup, and Men’s T20 World Cup. Under the agreement, India’s matches in the eight-team 2025 Champions Trophy will be held at neutral venues. Similarly, events hosted by India, including the 2025 Women’s World Cup and the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, will also feature neutral venues for matches against Pakistan.

Pakistan will host another ICC event in 2028, as the nation has been awarded the Women’s T20 World Cup. The Fusion Formula will also apply to this tournament, ensuring Pakistan-India matches and knock-out fixtures are held on neutral grounds.

Additionally, the agreement stipulates that all ICC event matches involving Pakistan and India will take place on neutral venues selected by the host board until 2027.

Tri-Nation T20 Series Proposed

To compensate for Pakistan not hosting India’s matches during the 2025 Champions Trophy, the ICC has proposed a tri-nation T20 series. This series would include Pakistan, India, and another Asian full member or associate member team, with all matches to be held at a neutral venue.

While the ICC board has given preliminary approval, the Pakistan and India cricket boards are finalizing the agreement, which will be formally ratified in the coming months.

India remains the host for the 2025 Women’s World Cup and the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, while Pakistan continues preparations for hosting the Champions Trophy 2025, adhering to the new arrangements.

The resolution signifies a crucial step in fostering cricketing ties between the two nations, ensuring fans worldwide can continue enjoying one of the sport’s fiercest rivalries.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 19 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 279.25
Euro EUR 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.4 353.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 175.85 178.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.64 742.64
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.42 196.82
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.86 906.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 719.04 727.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 311.29 314.09
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search