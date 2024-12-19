Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Man sentenced for allowing strangers to assault wife over 10 years

Husband Sentenced for Drugging and Allowing Strangers to Assault Wife Over 10 Years

In a verdict that has sent shockwaves through France, a court sentenced Dominique Pélicot to 20 years in prison for orchestrating the assault of his wife, Gisèle Pélicot, by dozens of strangers over nearly a decade. Fifty other individuals involved in the crime also received prison sentences of varying durations.

Dominique used the internet to recruit strangers, inviting them to his home to assault his wife, whom he drugged into unconsciousness. According to police, a total of 72 men assaulted the victim on 92 occasions. Of these, 51 were identified and prosecuted. The perpetrators, aged between 26 and 74, faced trials for their involvement in the heinous acts.

Some defendants claimed in court that they were merely fulfilling the couple’s desires. However, Dominique admitted during interrogation that all participants knew his wife was drugged and unaware of the assaults.

The Victim’s Discovery

Gisèle Pélicot, now 72, remained unaware of the crimes until 2020, when police informed her. She had been in a drug-induced coma-like state during the assaults, which began in 2011 when the couple lived near Paris.

Dominique confessed to investigators that he administered powerful sedatives, such as Temesta, to incapacitate his wife. Prosecutors revealed that he not only participated in the assaults but also recorded the acts and encouraged the other men to use abusive language.

The trial exposed the extent of Dominique’s involvement, including instances where certain men assaulted Gisèle multiple times—up to six occasions.

When the court announced the sentence, Dominique was seen slumped over his chair, weeping. Meanwhile, his family exchanged whispers, and Gisèle leaned her head against a wall, visibly shaken by the proceedings.

The case has horrified France, sparking nationwide outrage and discussions about the need for stricter measures against such crimes. The trial has brought to light not only the unimaginable suffering of the victim but also the collective complicity of those who participated in the abuse.

This ruling serves as a grim reminder of the vulnerabilities victims face and the importance of ensuring justice against such monstrous acts.

 

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 19 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 279.25
Euro EUR 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.4 353.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 175.85 178.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.64 742.64
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.42 196.82
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.86 906.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 719.04 727.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 311.29 314.09
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search