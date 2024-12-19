Man sentenced for allowing strangers to assault wife over 10 years

In a verdict that has sent shockwaves through France, a court sentenced Dominique Pélicot to 20 years in prison for orchestrating the assault of his wife, Gisèle Pélicot, by dozens of strangers over nearly a decade. Fifty other individuals involved in the crime also received prison sentences of varying durations.

Dominique used the internet to recruit strangers, inviting them to his home to assault his wife, whom he drugged into unconsciousness. According to police, a total of 72 men assaulted the victim on 92 occasions. Of these, 51 were identified and prosecuted. The perpetrators, aged between 26 and 74, faced trials for their involvement in the heinous acts.

Some defendants claimed in court that they were merely fulfilling the couple’s desires. However, Dominique admitted during interrogation that all participants knew his wife was drugged and unaware of the assaults.

The Victim’s Discovery

Gisèle Pélicot, now 72, remained unaware of the crimes until 2020, when police informed her. She had been in a drug-induced coma-like state during the assaults, which began in 2011 when the couple lived near Paris.

Dominique confessed to investigators that he administered powerful sedatives, such as Temesta, to incapacitate his wife. Prosecutors revealed that he not only participated in the assaults but also recorded the acts and encouraged the other men to use abusive language.

The trial exposed the extent of Dominique’s involvement, including instances where certain men assaulted Gisèle multiple times—up to six occasions.

When the court announced the sentence, Dominique was seen slumped over his chair, weeping. Meanwhile, his family exchanged whispers, and Gisèle leaned her head against a wall, visibly shaken by the proceedings.

The case has horrified France, sparking nationwide outrage and discussions about the need for stricter measures against such crimes. The trial has brought to light not only the unimaginable suffering of the victim but also the collective complicity of those who participated in the abuse.

This ruling serves as a grim reminder of the vulnerabilities victims face and the importance of ensuring justice against such monstrous acts.