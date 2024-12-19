Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PTI expels Salman Ahmad over allegations of targeting Imran Khan’s family

Pti Expels Salman Ahmad Over Allegations Of Targeting Imran Khans Family

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has officially expelled singer Salman Ahmad from its ranks, citing his alleged role in creating internal divisions within the party and engaging in controversial online activities targeting the family of party founder, Imran Khan.

A notification issued by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar confirmed Salman Ahmad’s dismissal, marking the end of his association with the party. The decision was made during a core committee meeting following deliberations over his conduct.

According to the notification, Salman Ahmad was accused of forming factions within PTI and posting provocative content on social media. “He was making unnecessary posts and indulging in provocative acts on social media,” the statement read, highlighting the reasons behind the party’s decisive action.

The notification further clarified that Salman Ahmad is no longer authorized to represent or claim any affiliation with PTI in any capacity. Barrister Gohar underscored the importance of unity within the party, emphasizing that divisive behavior would not be tolerated.

This move comes amid efforts by PTI leadership to maintain discipline and cohesion within its ranks as the party navigates a challenging political landscape.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 19 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 279.25
Euro EUR 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.4 353.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 175.85 178.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.64 742.64
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.42 196.82
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.86 906.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 719.04 727.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 311.29 314.09
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search