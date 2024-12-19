PTI expels Salman Ahmad over allegations of targeting Imran Khan’s family

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has officially expelled singer Salman Ahmad from its ranks, citing his alleged role in creating internal divisions within the party and engaging in controversial online activities targeting the family of party founder, Imran Khan.

A notification issued by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar confirmed Salman Ahmad’s dismissal, marking the end of his association with the party. The decision was made during a core committee meeting following deliberations over his conduct.

According to the notification, Salman Ahmad was accused of forming factions within PTI and posting provocative content on social media. “He was making unnecessary posts and indulging in provocative acts on social media,” the statement read, highlighting the reasons behind the party’s decisive action.

The notification further clarified that Salman Ahmad is no longer authorized to represent or claim any affiliation with PTI in any capacity. Barrister Gohar underscored the importance of unity within the party, emphasizing that divisive behavior would not be tolerated.

This move comes amid efforts by PTI leadership to maintain discipline and cohesion within its ranks as the party navigates a challenging political landscape.