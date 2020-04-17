Locked down? not a problem - this is how our smartphones can keep you covered 

LAHORE - There is an opportunity in every challenge. At a time where the whole of humanity is making unified efforts to ensure public-health, social-distancing has been enforced in Pakistan too. However, on the positive side, the current situation has unleashed the tremendous potential of digital connectivity to create unprecedented convenience for the masses. Smart-devices are enabling the world to communicate and work-from-home, cohesively, by sharing real-time information and moving rapidly towards e-Commerce, on a much larger scale.

While the WHO’s health-advisories and safety-protocols are being followed, in all cities of Pakistan and around the world, peoples’ dependence on smartphones is rising, enabling smooth interactions, working, shopping and infotainment. Many companies in Pakistan are rapidly diverting towards online business models, where the consumers can digitally place orders for many products and services, round-the-clock, on-the-go. So, many more buyers will not need to leave their homes now, as the products and services can be delivered at their doorstep.

Nestled comfortably in their homes, almost a hundred million Pakistanis can enjoy the exciting features of their smart devices while remaining in touch with the world around them and perform their daily household errands and tasks. Online shopping provides great relief, allowing families to meet their daily needs. Similarly, Work-From-Home is facilitated by video-chats, e-Mails, and Social-Media applications, designed to connect the people with their friends, family, and co-workers.

Just because people are spending their time at home for a few weeks, it does not mean that their professional-productivity, family-time, friendships, should be reduced. They have more time and freedom to connect with their loved ones and it is more important than ever before. Millions of people around the world are staying indoors now but thanks to the powerful video features, staying in touch with everyone is not that complicated. People are now using photos and videos to share with family and loved ones, but also for work purposes when needed.

Since many Pakistanis have donned their creative hats to demonstrate their talents to the world. Activities like; photography, music, arts, cooking, fitness, make-up and many more tutorials or contests, are making indoor lives more fun. Talents & performances are being shared across borders, creating new bonds, collaborations and so much more. Hence, smartphones are not just being used to browse social media or watch content.

Innovative technologies companies are creating smarter devices, with more features and functions. One exemplary enterprise, Huawei has a wide range of products, like the newly launched P40 Pro, which promises superior video and photo quality for the users who seek advanced camera setup. With this phone, the users can not only enjoy a premium camera setup but also a strong and stable 5G connectivity for quick and smooth sharing, at a very attractive price.

With its Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera setup, users can enjoy stunning quality for the pictures and videos they capture and share with friends and family. The camera setup consists of a 50MP Ultra Vision Wide Camera, a 40MP Ultra-Wide Cine Camera, a 12MP 5x Optical Telephoto Camera and a ToF Camera. However, one of the most innovative features on this device is the HUAWEI Ultra Vision Wide Camera Sensor, one of the largest camera sensors in the industry measuring 1/1.28 inches, which ensures crisp details, even in low light conditions for both photography and videography. The photos taken are of such high quality that even cropping people or objects separately still retain high amounts of detail. Selfie is also improved by the front dual-camera setup that includes a Depth camera and a 32MP AF camera that can record videos in 4K capturing every detail perfectly.

On the connectivity front, having everyone at home with multiple devices can crowd the router’s bandwidth, slowing down Internet connectivity for important tasks. With the HUAWEI P40’s 5G capabilities, switching to the mobile network also works as a perfect solution. Thanks to its Kirin 990 5G chipset, users can enjoy fast connectivity and efficient performance when they are trying to work from home.

The lockdown has also resulted in users having to turn towards online shopping portals for example, which has them browsing through various supermarket apps or online platforms to shop for everyday groceries. Thanks to the HUAWEI P40 Pro’s HUAWEI Quad-Curve Overflow Display, which curves at all four sides and has minimal bezels, the viewing experience is more immersive than ever. With the TÜV Rheinland screen certification, users need not worry about extensive use as the screen filters out unwanted and harmful blue light. If this display is not enough, users can also use the Multi-Screen Collaboration* feature to wirelessly stream the phone’s display to their compatible HUAWEI MateBook. This way grocery shopping can be done on the side while wrapping up everyday emails for work.

*Available on compatible HUAWEI MateBooks and smartphones only

Users need not worry about finding any apps on their phones as well, because the HUAWEI P40 Pro comes with the HUAWEI AppGallery, one of the top 3 app market places globally, complete with a wide range of local and global apps, sorted into 18 different categories ranging from games to entertainment, business, sports and many more.

With the dependency on smartphones increasing, it is a given that the phone’s battery life plays an important role. Users want to be more hands-on with their smartphone and spend less time having it plugged into a wall. The HUAWEI P40 Pro comes with large capacity of 4200 mAh battery for all-day performance. Charging the battery back-up does not take too long either thanks to the TÜV Rheinland safety-certified HUAWEI Wired 40W SuperCharge. The HUAWEI P40 Pro also supports HUAWEI’s fast wireless SuperCharge technology and incorporates an improved generation of reverse wireless charging capabilities that can charge other compatible devices more quickly and more efficiently.

The HUAWEI P40 Pro is the best device, to help you take care of all your tasks on a daily basis, especially professional assignments, thanks to its premium flagship features. Be it for everyday use, working from home or even to be in touch with loved ones, the HUAWEI P40 Pro has a solution for it all.