Gold rates in Pakistan move up; Check today’s gold rates 27 November 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher on Monday amid surge in global trend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 27 November 2023

On Monday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,500 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,750 per tola.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs198,550, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189, 525 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs162,450.00 for 1 tola.

In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $2010 per ounce with incrrease of around $8.

