Gold rates in Pakistan move up; Check today’s gold rates 27 November 2023

Web Desk
08:28 AM | 27 Nov, 2023
Gold Rates in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher on Monday amid surge in global trend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 27 November 2023

On Monday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,500 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,750 per tola.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs198,550, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189, 525 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs162,450.00 for 1 tola.

In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $2010 per ounce with incrrease of around $8.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610

08:42 AM | 27 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 27th November, 2023

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 27 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 27th November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 Nov 2023

Pakistani rupee witnessed recovery against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284 287.15
Euro EUR 310.71 311.31
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.55 358.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.55 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.94 76.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.85 187.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.53 759.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.8 39.9
Danish Krone DKK 41.79 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.52 36.62
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.38 925.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.9 172.9
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 734.05 742.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.2 212.7
Swedish Korona SEK 27.07 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 322.89
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.04

