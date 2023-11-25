Gold remains under pressure in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 25 Nov 2023

Gold is losing ground in local markets despite upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 25 November 2023

On Saturday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,700, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,930.

Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs197,449, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,475 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs161,550 for tola over the weekend.

In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce, gaining $8 on Saturday.

