Pakistani rupee maintains momentum against US dollar, Euro, Riyal; check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee continues to show resistance against US dollar in the open market on Monday amid positive economic indicators.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On first working day of the week, the US dollar in open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.94.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 November 2022