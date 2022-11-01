Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 November 2022

08:28 AM | 1 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 November 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs136,600 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 117,200. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 125,215.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 136,600 PKR 1,600
Karachi PKR 136,600 PKR 1,600
Islamabad PKR 136,600 PKR 1,600
Peshawar PKR 136,600 PKR 1,600
Quetta PKR 136,600 PKR 1,600
Sialkot PKR 136,600 PKR 1,600
Attock PKR 136,600 PKR 1,600
Gujranwala PKR 136,600 PKR 1,600
Jehlum PKR 136,600 PKR 1,600
Multan PKR 136,600 PKR 1,600
Bahawalpur PKR 136,600 PKR 1,600
Gujrat PKR 136,600 PKR 1,600
Nawabshah PKR 136,600 PKR 1,600
Chakwal PKR 136,600 PKR 1,600
Hyderabad PKR 136,600 PKR 1,600
Nowshehra PKR 136,600 PKR 1,600
Sargodha PKR 136,600 PKR 1,600
Faisalabad PKR 136,600 PKR 1,600
Mirpur PKR 136,600 PKR 1,600

